News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

5 firework displays to see in North Somerset

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:54 AM November 1, 2021
Watch fireworks from the Grand Pier this weekend. Picture: Jackie Caven

Here are five firework displays to watch in North Somerset this year. - Credit: citizenside.com

Firework displays will be back with a loud bang this week as Weston and North Somerset's sky braces itself for the first bonfire night undeterred by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The long-held tradition, bizarrely, celebrates Guy Fawkes' failed gunpowder plot of 1605 which aimed to blow up the House of Lords and assassinate King James I.

This will be the first Bonfire Night celebration in 18 months for many organisers such as the Grand Pier which will bring back its Fireworks At Sea display.

Firework Display next to The Grand Pier.

Firework displays will be held in Weston, Portishead and Yatton this year. - Credit: Nick Page. Hayman.

Here are the details of the events taking place in the next week:

Portishead Town Football Club Firework Spectacular

Where:  Bristol Road, Portishead

When: November 4, 5.30pm

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman handed life sentence for murder of husband
  2. 2 Businesses trading slump due to construction works
  3. 3 Canadian coffee and doughnut specialist has diner plans approved
  1. 4 Primary school wins a second award for its focus on pupils’ mental wellbeing 
  2. 5 Consultation planned for historic features in Weston town centre
  3. 6 Weston gymnast, 15, makes GB history
  4. 7 Weston mum launches parent bereavement group
  5. 8 5 firework displays to see in North Somerset
  6. 9 Weston Sovereign Centre to hold free employment workshops
  7. 10 WIN: Tickets to George Michael tribute at Weston's Playhouse

Price: £2 - £6

Advance tickets can be purchased from Mark’s Barber Shop, The Butcher’s Block and The Sports Shop. The evening will also include a raffle in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust, a hog roast and a kids barbeque.

Hans Price Academy Community Fireworks Display

Where: Marchfields Way, Weston

When: November 4, 5.30pm

Price: £2 - £10, payable on the gate.

Hans Price Academy has promised fun and games for its display, with refreshments available and no pre-booking required. Ticket prices are £2 for under 16s, £3 for adults and £10 for a family of five or two adults and three children.

Yatton Schools Fireworks Night

Where: Yatton Rugby Club, North End

When: November 5, 5.30pm with fireworks starting at 7pm.

Price: £6 (individual) - £20 (two adults, four under 18s) on the gates.

Tickets are priced £5 and £15 if booked before 1pm on November 4 via www.tinyURL.com/YattonFireworks. The event will feature a barbeque as well as an indoor bar offering mulled wine, Bailey's hot chocolate and toffee apples.

Burnham's Grand Firework Display

Where: The Esplanade

When: November 7, 6.30pm

Price: Free to attend

Burnham Town Council has said it is delighted to be hosting a firework display once again.

Town mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, said: “After coronavirus stopped last year’s event, and following what has been a very difficult & challenging period, we hope that this year’s spectacular will bring joy to residents & visitors alike."

Grand Pier - Fireworks at Sea

Where: Marine Parade, Weston

When: November 13, 6pm - 9.30pm

Price: £11.95 - £29.95

Tickets for the Grand Pier's event have been divided into standard, gold and platinum with each providing entry and unlimited rides and extra incentives such as priority entry and a meal.

For tickets, visit www.grandpier.co.uk/events/fireworks-at-sea-nov-2021

Bonfire Night
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News
Yatton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Food Works SW opening by the Princess Royal. 

Gallery

PICTURES: Princess Anne visits Weston-super-Mare

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Ben Condon.

High Court grants new inquest into death of baby boy

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Weston MP John Penrose attends charity ball in town.

Charity News

Weston MP and mayor attend anniversary ball

Carrington Walker

person
An artist's impression of See Monster.

John Crockford-Hawley column: Rigged art will put Weston on the map

John Crockford-Hawley

person