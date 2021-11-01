5 firework displays to see in North Somerset

Here are five firework displays to watch in North Somerset this year. - Credit: citizenside.com

Firework displays will be back with a loud bang this week as Weston and North Somerset's sky braces itself for the first bonfire night undeterred by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The long-held tradition, bizarrely, celebrates Guy Fawkes' failed gunpowder plot of 1605 which aimed to blow up the House of Lords and assassinate King James I.

This will be the first Bonfire Night celebration in 18 months for many organisers such as the Grand Pier which will bring back its Fireworks At Sea display.

Firework displays will be held in Weston, Portishead and Yatton this year. - Credit: Nick Page. Hayman.

Here are the details of the events taking place in the next week:

Portishead Town Football Club Firework Spectacular

Where: Bristol Road, Portishead

When: November 4, 5.30pm

Price: £2 - £6

Advance tickets can be purchased from Mark’s Barber Shop, The Butcher’s Block and The Sports Shop. The evening will also include a raffle in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust, a hog roast and a kids barbeque.

Hans Price Academy Community Fireworks Display

Where: Marchfields Way, Weston

When: November 4, 5.30pm

Price: £2 - £10, payable on the gate.

Hans Price Academy has promised fun and games for its display, with refreshments available and no pre-booking required. Ticket prices are £2 for under 16s, £3 for adults and £10 for a family of five or two adults and three children.

Yatton Schools Fireworks Night

Where: Yatton Rugby Club, North End

When: November 5, 5.30pm with fireworks starting at 7pm.

Price: £6 (individual) - £20 (two adults, four under 18s) on the gates.

Tickets are priced £5 and £15 if booked before 1pm on November 4 via www.tinyURL.com/YattonFireworks. The event will feature a barbeque as well as an indoor bar offering mulled wine, Bailey's hot chocolate and toffee apples.

Burnham's Grand Firework Display

Where: The Esplanade

When: November 7, 6.30pm

Price: Free to attend

Burnham Town Council has said it is delighted to be hosting a firework display once again.

Town mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, said: “After coronavirus stopped last year’s event, and following what has been a very difficult & challenging period, we hope that this year’s spectacular will bring joy to residents & visitors alike."

Grand Pier - Fireworks at Sea

Where: Marine Parade, Weston

When: November 13, 6pm - 9.30pm

Price: £11.95 - £29.95

Tickets for the Grand Pier's event have been divided into standard, gold and platinum with each providing entry and unlimited rides and extra incentives such as priority entry and a meal.

For tickets, visit www.grandpier.co.uk/events/fireworks-at-sea-nov-2021