Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Funding boost for elderly care

PUBLISHED: 09:58 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:10 31 December 2018

North Somerset Council will spend an extra �4million on elderly care. Picture: Getty Images

North Somerset Council will spend an extra �4million on elderly care. Picture: Getty Images

Highwaystarz-Photography

An extra £4million will be spent on elderly people care next year.

North Somerset Council will spend an additional six per cent in the 2019/20 financial year, taking the total to £69.7million.

Council leader Nigel Ashton said the extra cash was the result of lobbying Government in a bid to secure the needed resources to provide for an ageing population.

He added: “Thanks to careful planning and excellent work across the council, we have been able to secure this extra funding for the financial year ahead, it’s not enough but it will certainly help.

“We are already one of the lowest-funded councils in the country and yet we are faced with a population which is growing at a higher rate than the national average.

“It will help protect the most vulnerable people in our community. We also want to provide greater support for weekend and out-of-hours assessments.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

The brawl left Mark Anderson with a brain injury. Picture: Google Maps

Son faces jail for attack on teenager who has terrorised estate

(click on image for larger view) Lynette and Josh Goodwin & Matthew Bowen (mother and two sons) - Matthew pleaded guilty to assaulting Dean Mason who is well know in the area for a string of crimes.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston’s first vegan B&B opens its doors on the seafront

Weston's first vegan bed and breakfast has opened on Clevedon Road. Picture: Google

Campaigners claim airport expansion will cause ‘severe gridlock’ on county’s roads

Bristol Airport has this week put in a planning application for a larger terminal. Picture: Bristol Airport

Most Read

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Norwich road reopened following crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

The brawl left Mark Anderson with a brain injury. Picture: Google Maps

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston runners enjoy Boxing Day event in Clevedon

Clevedon Boxing Day Road Race, start of the main race. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Funding boost for elderly care

North Somerset Council will spend an extra �4million on elderly care. Picture: Getty Images

WIN: Tickets to see light-hearted Holmes & Watson at the Odeon

Watson (John C. Reilly) and Sherlock Holmes (Will Ferrell) in Columbia Pictures' Holmes & Watson. Picture: GILES KEYTE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists