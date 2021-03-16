News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Funding for social care sector

Henry Woodsford

Published: 7:48 AM March 16, 2021   
Mike Bell said the funding does not go far enough.

Mike Bell said the funding does not go far enough. - Credit: Archant

North Somerset has received Government funding to boost staffing levels in the social care sector.

North Somerset Council received £461,973 towards increasing workforce capacity and providing better protection and support for staff and residents in care homes and those receiving help in their own homes.

Cllr Mike Bell, the council’s executive member with responsibility for adult social care said: “I welcome this funding from Government to support the immense staffing pressures faced by the social care sector. Frontline staff are the most important and precious part of our care system and it is right they are supported as much as possible.

"I am proud that North Somerset Council has already been able to support the care sector with essential PPE and additional funding running into millions of pounds.

"The Government needs to go much further, however, and commit to long-term sustainable funding for our social care services, through the Covid-19 pandemic beyond. For too long social care has been the poor relation and this must change.”

Weston-super-Mare News

