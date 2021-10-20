News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Bleadon-cold: Council's gritters return with sustainable fuel

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:30 AM October 20, 2021   
When will gritters come out in the UK

North Somerset's gritters are back in use with a new form of fuel. - Credit: North Somerset Council

As North Somerset's gritters warm up for another winter season, the yellow machines will do so in a greener this year.

North Somerset Council has confirmed that its gritters will now run on Hydrogenerated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel as part of the its commitment to becoming carbon neutral by the year 2030.

By using HVO fuel, the six vehicles are expected to reduce fuel-associated carbon usage by 90 per cent.

Highways executive for the council, Mike Solomon said: "The gritters cover a huge number of miles over the winter period so I am delighted that they will now be using a more environmentally friendly form of fuel in line with our climate emergency commitments.

"Each gritter tends to operate in its named area, so look out for Burrrrrington, Bleadon-cold, Nailski, Portispread, Weston-scooper-Mare and Sleetholm during the winter months."

Last winter, the gritters went out 52 times, used 2,400 tonnes of salt and gritted 9,857 miles of road.

January was the busiest month with the gritters going out 23 times in total.


