Question health leaders on Covid ahead of freedom day
- Credit: Archant
People in North Somerset can quiz health leaders about what they can do to keep infection rates low in the run up to the potential ease in Covid restrictions on June 21.
North Somerset Council's director of public health is joining health leaders from Bristol and South Gloucestershire to host the webinar, titled Covid-19: What Now?, where the public can ask questions about the current coronavirus guidance and how to reduce the spread of the virus.
Live-streamed on YouTube, the webinar will be attended by Matt Lenny, director of public health for North Somerset, director for communities and public health for Bristol, Christina Gray, and director of public health for South Gloucestershire, Sara Blackmore.
Matt Lenny said: “Even as restrictions ease, we know Covid-19 will remain an issue. No one tool can beat the disease alone, so it’s really important we use the entire arsenal to reduce our own risk and protect our friends and family.
“But, we know it can be difficult to understand what those tools are and how best you can use them. We hope this webinar will answer any questions you have about how you can, and why you should, keep your risk low in the coming months.”
The webinar is being held in the lead up to the potential move to step four of the Government’s roadmap to ease restrictions - dubbed freedom day.
Sara Blackmore stressed that as guidance changes, and our understanding of the virus grows, it can be confusing for people to know what they can and cannot do.
Most Read
- 1 When to watch partial solar eclipse in North Somerset
- 2 Tuk-tuks to provide tourist information service in Weston
- 3 Woman dies at Weston cemetery
- 4 Great-great-grandmother from Weston celebrates a century
- 5 Worle woman celebrates 105th birthday
- 6 Covid-19: Number of Delta variant cases in North Somerset
- 7 Could you be next Lord of the Manor of Weston-super-Mare?
- 8 G7 Summit: Extinction Rebellion protests scheduled this week
- 9 Bailey Kempster: Weston teenager selected for England Colleges
- 10 Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hildesheim Bridge
She said: "I hope that this session provides an opportunity for people to ask questions and to learn about how we can live safely with Covid-19 in the coming weeks and months.”
Live-streamed on YouTube, Covid-19: What Now? will take place on Tuesday from 6-7pm, and can be attended by logging on to https://youtu.be/Idx6eKySStg
Residents can ask questions during the webinar at Slido.com, using the hashtag #CovidWhatNow