Historic buildings feature in Heritage Open Days festival

PUBLISHED: 12:06 10 September 2020

The Blakehay Theatre.

The Blakehay Theatre.

People can explore historic buildings as well as attend virtual tours to mark the Heritage Open Days festival in North Somerset this week.

Grove House in Grove Park, Weston.Grove House in Grove Park, Weston.

Those taking part can watch free entertainment while shopping and also get involved in interactive exhibits hosted by Culture Weston and Theatre Orchard.

The festival is being coordinated by North Somerset Council, which starts from tomorrow (Friday) until September 20.

Heritage Open Days is the largest festival of history and culture in the UK, and people can take a virtual tour on YouTube around buildings such as Weston’s Blakehay Theatre and Grove House, as well as attend a Zoom seminar about North Somerset Studies Library.

Weston Museum.Weston Museum.

People can also explore Weston Museum in person and virtually, as well as St Paul’s Church, in Walliscote Road, on its open day on September 19, which will follow local and national Covid-19 guidelines to keep people safe.

There will also be exhibits which people can watch at a safe distance, including Susann The Social Distancing Robot, which will parade in Weston High Street on Saturday and September 19.

In addition, people can take part in the Ballad Of Anchor Head Cove socially-distanced walk and talk tour, in Anchor Head Cove, on September 19 at 11.30am and 2pm.

Anchor Head, Weston-super-Mare. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAnchor Head, Weston-super-Mare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

People on the tour will explore the history around swimmer Kathleen Thomas, the first person to swim from Penarth to Weston in 1920.

Those taking part in the festival are also encouraged to attend the Carboot Disco Bingo at the Italian Gardens on September 19 at 1pm and 3pm.

In 2019, the event involved 60 volunteers across 17 venues and attracting 2,181 visitors.

Social distanced seating in the Italian GardensSocial distanced seating in the Italian Gardens

North Somerset Council Heritage and Regeneration champion, John Crockford-Hawley, said: “There are numerous places of historic and architectural interest in and around Weston, and it’s wonderful to see so many opening their doors during this September’s Heritage Open Days, showing we are very much part of a national celebration.”

For more information, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/business/regeneration-development/weston-super-mare-town-centre-regeneration/heritage-action-zone

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

