Council tax in North Somerset one of lowest in region

Council tax bills in North Somerset are among the lowest in the South West, new figures have revealed.

Band D households, the most common tax band, will pay £1,731 in tax in 2019-20, according to Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government figures, the third lowest rate in the region despite an increase of 3.9 per cent on last year's levy.

Homeowners have a lower bill than the rest of the region on average, where Band D households pay £1,826.

Richard Watts, chairman of the LGA's resources board, warned increases across the country will not prevent cuts to services.

He said: “With councils facing a funding gap of more than £3billion this year, council tax rises will not prevent the need for continued cutbacks to services.”

A 2.75 per cent rise was agreed by North Somerset Council in Feburary for the 2019/20 financial year.