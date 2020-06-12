Hospitality and leisure businesses prepare to reopen doors next month

Weston Grand Pier

Hospitality and leisure businesses are preparing to reopen in July.

Clevedon pier at sunset

North Somerset Council is contacting 1,200 hospitality and leisure companies in the district this week to help them prepare for their possible reopening next month.

As lockdown restrictions are eased, the government has said all non-essential shops can reopen from June 15.

The council hopes that businesses in the hospitality and leisure trade will be able to open their doors again in July.

The authority has written to hotels, guest houses, pubs, restaurants, cafés and health clubs in the area with advice and information on what they need to be do in order to reopen safely.

North Somerset Council’s deputy leader, Mike Bell, said: “We recognise that the hospitality trade has been one of the hardest hit areas and it’s important that we support our local businesses as much as we can as they prepare to reopen.”

The council has put together information documents covering the issues businesses need to consider in preparation for when they are allowed to reopen, including ensuring premises are pest-free, equipment is working efficiently and ensuring measures have been taken to minimise the risk from legionella.

There is also useful advice relating to off-sales of alcohol, outdoor seating areas, markets and street traders.

Cllr Bell, who is also the executive member for regulatory services, added: “Contacting businesses now with advice on how to open safely and signposting them to the relevant government guidance will enable them to put all the necessary measures in place in readiness for when they can open their doors again. However, it’s not all down to the businesses themselves. When they do reopen it’s up to us, the customers, to do our bit and follow the guidance.

“It will only work if everyone plays their part.”

The advice being sent to businesses is also available on the innorthsomerset website at www.innorthsomerset.co.uk/covid-19-support/

Links to government guidance to retail premises preparing to re-open later this month can also be found through the website.

If businesses have any enquiries about the guidance, companies can contact covid.safety@n-somerset.gov.uk.