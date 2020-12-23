North Somerset moves into tier 3 on Boxing Day

Published: 4:31 PM December 23, 2020

North Somerset will move into tier 3 - very high Covid alert level - on Boxing Day (Saturday).

It comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock lead a Covid press briefing today (Wednesday).

North Somerset recently came out of tier 3 restrictions after being placed into tier 2 only four days ago and the district will now see significant additional restrictions on people and businesses reintroduced in three days’ time.

In tier 3, no mixing between households indoors or in most outdoor spaces is permitted unless they with a support bubble and a maximum of six people can meet in some outdoor public places, like parks and public gardens.

Hospitality businesses are closed, except for take-away, drive-through or delivery services.

Retail can remain open and everyone who can work from home is encouraged to do so.

The latest seven-day rolling case numbers in North Somerset for the week to December 17 are at 155.8 per 100,000 – an increase of 23.6 per cent on the previous week.

Deputy leader of North Somerset Council, Mike Bell, said: “As well as coronavirus case rates per 100,000 rising, our local NHS is also reporting significant pressures on capacity – both Covid and normal winter pressures.

What does each tier mean?

“As a result, the Government has moved us back into Tier 3 very high Covid alert level.

"This is the right precautionary measure to try and contain the increase and avoid the need for a lockdown.

“You will be aware that many areas are now in Tier 4 stay at home – essentially a tough local lockdown - due to growing case numbers driven in part by the new variant strain of Covid-19 which spreads from person to person more quickly.

“I want to thank all those residents and businesses who have stuck to the rules and done their bit to protect each other. Those who have not need to know that they are contributing directly to spreading the disease, risking lives and hurting our economy.”

To find out about the latest guidance and rules for Tier 3 and the Christmas period, log-on to https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus