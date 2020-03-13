Community support day raises hundreds of pounds for charity
PUBLISHED: 08:16 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:16 13 March 2020
Archant
A community day raised awareness for a charity.
The North Somerset LGBT+ Forum hosted its rumble in the jumble and community support day in the Sovereign Shopping Centre, in High Street.
Representatives from MyUmbrella LGBT+, Warriors Of Wellbeing and Bridging The Gap Together were on hand to offer advice to guests. Raffles, prizes, jumble stalls and a karaoke area were also set up.
The registered charity was formed to support members of the LGBT+ community and their friends and families within North Somerset.
Group chairman, Steve Winter-Gray, said: 'The whole team want to say a huge thank you to everyone who stopped by to have a chat, find out what we were doing and why we were doing it and just getting to know about us being in Weston.
'The total raised on the day came to £199.67, which was great considering this was our first public event and we hope to be back soon for another.'