Community support day raises hundreds of pounds for charity

North Somerset LGBTQ+ Forum's community day at the Sovereign Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A community day raised awareness for a charity.

The North Somerset LGBT+ Forum hosted its rumble in the jumble and community support day in the Sovereign Shopping Centre, in High Street.

Representatives from MyUmbrella LGBT+, Warriors Of Wellbeing and Bridging The Gap Together were on hand to offer advice to guests. Raffles, prizes, jumble stalls and a karaoke area were also set up.

The registered charity was formed to support members of the LGBT+ community and their friends and families within North Somerset.

Group chairman, Steve Winter-Gray, said: 'The whole team want to say a huge thank you to everyone who stopped by to have a chat, find out what we were doing and why we were doing it and just getting to know about us being in Weston.

'The total raised on the day came to £199.67, which was great considering this was our first public event and we hope to be back soon for another.'