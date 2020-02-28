Charity to host community day this weekend

North Somerset LGBT+ Forum will host its community day at the Sovereign Centre.

A charity will host a community day in Weston this weekend.

The North Somerset LGBT+ Forum 'rumble in the jumble' and community support day will be held in the Sovereign Shopping Centre, in High Street, on Sunday at 10am.

The registered charity was formed to support members of the LGBT+ community and their friends and families within North Somerset.

The forum is a voluntary organisation whose aims are to provide a voice for the LGBT+ community and to be the primary organisation for LGBT+ matters in the area. Its vision is for North Somerset to be fully inclusive of, and engaged with, the LGBT+ population, and a friendly and welcoming place to live in and visit for members of the LGBT+ community.

Stalls will include bric-a-brac, branded LGBT+ merchandise, an entertainment corner and a kids' craft area with prizes.

The forum is based in Boulevard.