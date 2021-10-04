North Somerset celebrates Libraries Week

Published: 1:47 PM October 4, 2021

The role libraries play in their communities across North Somerset will be highlighted during this year's Libraries Week.

People will be invited to celebrate services offered by libraries across the district in fields such as inclusion, sustainability, social mobility and community cohesion.

North Somerset Council's executive for neighbourhood and community services, Cllr Mike Solomon, believes libraries have the power to make a change in a person's life.

Cllr Solomon said: “We are very pleased that our libraries can offer this support to residents to help them find work and make a difference in people’s lives.”

Recently, the council has encouraged people who have recently been made redundant or require help to find employment to visit Employment and Skills Hubs in libraries across the area.

These hubs offer a wide range of services with guidance on careers, youth, digital skills, business start-ups and wellbeing, all delivered by local training providers.

The hubs can be found at Weston, the For All Healthy Living Centre, Clevedon, Pill and Portishead libraries.

For more information, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/libraries