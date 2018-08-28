Charitable English Channel swim talk to be hosted by North Somerset man

Professor Andy Wolf raised almost £19,000 for two charities last year. Picture: Black & White Hospitality Black & White Hospitality

A Wrington man is set to host a talk about the experience he went through to complete a charitable English Channel swim next month.

Professor Andy Wolf, aged 63, swam the 21-mile journey last August and was the oldest person to complete the phyiscal challenge last year.

He raised almost £19,000 for both the Bristol Children’s Hospital for its Paediatric Cardiac Surgical Unit and The Grand Appeal’s 3D Bio-Printing Unit.

Both use ground-breaking technology to revolutionise treatment for children with complex cardiac conditions.

Professor Wolf hopes the audience will realise nothing is impossible.

He said: “I hope my story will inspire others to achieve their own goals while overcoming their fears of what is possible.”

The free talk is taking place at DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House in Congresbury’s Frost Hill, on February 27 at 7.30pm.

To register for a ticket, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-professor-who-swam-the-english-channel-tickets-54520586542