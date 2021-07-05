North Somerset marks Frontline Workers’ Day on NHS anniversary 

Published: 1:29 PM July 5, 2021

Organisations across North Somerset are celebrating the first NHS, Social Care & Frontline Workers’ Day on the 73rd anniversary of the NHS today (Monday).

The momentous day is a tribute to all NHS and front-line staff who have saved countless lives during the pandemic. It is also in remembrance of those who have lost their lives to coronavirus.

The Freemasons are flying specially-designed flags today to celebrate Frontline Workers’ Day. - Credit: United Grand Lodge of England

Frontline Workers' Day is raising money for NHS Charities Together, which supports 250 hospitals and their charitable trusts, and the National Care Association, representing 1.6 million workers caring for some of society’s frailest residents.

Above & Beyond, the official charity for University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust, is inviting people to join the national NHS Big Tea party to raise money for the cause and to thank NHS staff for all their hard work during the pandemic.

Above & Beyond is inviting people to join the national NHS Big Tea party today (Monday). - Credit: Image by StockSnap from Pixabay

Above & Beyond raises money for projects over and above what the NHS can provide, including the most up-to-date equipment, more comfortable surroundings and innovative research.

The event is being hosted today at 3pm and can take place anywhere in the country. The charity says there are two ways to show your support:

. Host a tea party or gathering over a cup of tea.

Get together with friends and family or fundraise at your workplace, have a street party, a virtual event, or organise a tea party with your place of worship or sports club (following all Covid guidelines).

. Take 5, donate 5

Take a break out of your day to enjoy a cuppa and pour out thanks to our NHS heroes.

The NHS Big Tea fundraiser is being hosted today at 3pm and can take place anywhere in the country. - Credit: Image by StockSnap from Pixabay

To sign up to Above and Beyond’s fundraiser, log-on to www.aboveandbeyond.org.uk/Event/nhs-big-tea-21

Also taking place today, the Community Council for Somerset (CCS) and Somerset County Council have arranged for local sand artist Simon Beck to complete a thank you sand mural at Brean Cove beach.

Simon Beck's 501st sand art drawing on Brean Sands in September 2020. - Credit: Simon Beck

Since the start of the pandemic, CCS village and community agents have helped deliver 636,314 units of food to people across Somerset and have supported residents with wide-ranging issues, including assisting people who live alone, as well as those leaving hospital who need additional support or equipment.

Supporting #SaveSanditon, Simon Beck's sand art of Sydney at Brean Cove last year. - Credit: Simon Beck

Finally, the Freemasons are flying specially-designed flags today to celebrate Frontline Workers’ Day, which began at 10am.

So far, nearly 130 lodges and provinces have made a commitment raise a flag today, and since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Freemasons have been supporting the NHS in a variety of different ways. They have donated more than £2.5million to the Covid-19 effort and completed 18.5 million hours of volunteering to help those in need each year.

Wiltshire Shockerwick House says thank you to NHS workers on Frontline Workers' Day today (Monday). - Credit: United Grand Lodge of England

The donation is being used to help with food, PPE, supplements for hospitals and hospices, funds for NHS workers and ambulances.

In addition to today’s celebrations, The Queen has also awarded the George Cross, the highest military gallantry award, to the NHS on the 73rd anniversary of its creation.

In a handwritten letter to the NHS, Her Majesty said all NHS staff past and present have supported the people of this country with ‘courage, compassion and dedication’ across more than 70 years of service.

To find out more about NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers' Day, log-on to www.nhsfrontlineday.org/