North Somerset MP Dr Liam Fox says Tories will tackle Brexit and climate change

PUBLISHED: 10:09 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 13 December 2019

Could Liam Fox be the next Prime Minister?

Could Liam Fox be the next Prime Minister?

Archant

Dr Liam Fox says his party's main priority is to deal with Brexit, following his re-election as MP for North Somerset in the General Election.

Dr Fox received 32,801 votes, which will see him represent North Somerset for the eighth time.

He also increased his majority from 17,103 to 17,536.

Speaking about his victory, he said: "Being elected for an eighth time is just as good a moment. We have got a slight increase in majority, which is very nice.

"It's a great honour and a privilege to represent North Somerset.

"Our main issue in the House of Commons is to deal with Brexit, to get us out of the EU and get a good future relationship.

"Locally, we have got to ensure the completion of the MetroWest railway project. We have given a commitment (to reopen the Portishead rail line) and I will make sure the Government do that."

He also stressed he would like to work on tackling climate change and highlighting the importance of global security over next five years

