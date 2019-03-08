Nursery holds Halloween pumpkin trail

A nursery in Congresbury is giving villagers the chance to take part in its Halloween pumpkin trails.

Middlecombe Nursery, in Wrington Road, has set up the creative display in its greenhouse.

The pumpkins, on show, have been carved by local schools, groups, businesses and nursery children.

The event started on Thursday and will end on Thursday.

Money raised from the event will go towards the Yatton and Congresbury Wildlife Action Group.

Leigh Wale, event organiser, said they have raised more than £200 towards the cause.

She said: "We've been overwhelmed with the support for our fundraising efforts.

"It has been incredible.

"More than 200 people visited the pumpkin trail illumination on the opening night."

For more information on the event, log on to www.middlecombenursery.co.uk/events