Nursery holds Halloween pumpkin trail

PUBLISHED: 16:01 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 29 October 2019

Middlecombe Nursery Pumkin Trail. Owner Nigel North with 5-year-old visitor Asher. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Middlecombe Nursery Pumkin Trail. Owner Nigel North with 5-year-old visitor Asher. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A nursery in Congresbury is giving villagers the chance to take part in its Halloween pumpkin trails.

Middlecombe Nursery Pumkin Trail. Owner Nigel North. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMiddlecombe Nursery Pumkin Trail. Owner Nigel North. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Middlecombe Nursery, in Wrington Road, has set up the creative display in its greenhouse.

The pumpkins, on show, have been carved by local schools, groups, businesses and nursery children.

The event started on Thursday and will end on Thursday.

Money raised from the event will go towards the Yatton and Congresbury Wildlife Action Group.

Leigh Wale, event organiser, said they have raised more than £200 towards the cause.

She said: "We've been overwhelmed with the support for our fundraising efforts.

"It has been incredible.

"More than 200 people visited the pumpkin trail illumination on the opening night."

For more information on the event, log on to www.middlecombenursery.co.uk/events

