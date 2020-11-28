North Somerset online choir to bring Christmas cheer

Published: 1:00 PM November 28, 2020

Singers from across North Somerset have been busy rehearsing and getting ready to take part in an online Christmas carol performance.

North Somerset Good Afternoon Choir (GAC) will broadcast its Christmas edition from YouTube on December 24, at 11am and will include choir members from across England and as far afield as Australia, America and Canada.

The choir is one of 11 GACs which were started in the South West by choir leader and musician, Grenville Jones.

They have been rehearsing regularly since the end of the initial lockdown.

Conductors Ben England and Matt Finch, share in leading the project and also conduct the other GACs across the area.

Matt is best known in Bath as managing director of the Bath Light Operatic Group.

Grenville said: “The good thing is, because it is on Youtube, anyone can watch it over the Christmas period, and have their own Christmas carol celebration in their own homes.

“There will be carols for everyone with on screen words, as well as a special performance by the talented Finch family."

Earlier in the year, Matt, his wife Bella and children Jess aged 19, and Oli aged 17, performed together as a quartet on one of Matt’s Wednesday Good Afternoon Choir rehearsals, which proved to be a huge success.

Grenville added: “We had a fantastic response to the performance of the brilliant Finch family.

“They will be one of our special groups taking part in the online Christmas celebration on December 24.

"I hope people enjoy the performance, and listen to the choir again on Christmas”

In 2007, Grenville founded the Golden-Oldies charity, where he delivers singing sessions for the elderly in and around Bath.

Affectionately now known as Goldies, its supporting patron is Sir Cliff Richard.

He has received an honorary Doctor of Letters from Bath Spa University in recognition of his contribution to music and his leadership of the Goldies Charity.

To watch the carol concert, log on to YouTube and search for GoodAfternoonChoir/online.

Online rehearsals will start back in January.

For more information go to goodafternoonchoir.org/online