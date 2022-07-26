Five green spaces in North Somerset awarded with Green Flag status

Some of the Friends of Trendlewood Community Park in Nailsea holding the Green Flag Award 2022/23. - Credit: Submitted

Five parks and green spaces in North Somerset have once again been awarded with a special status for their environmental quality and well-management.

A Green Flag Award was presented to spaces in Weston, Nailsea, Pill and Abbots Leigh for 'boasting the highest possible environmental standards and excellent visitor facilities'.

The Green Flag scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

It recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the UK and around the world.

North Somerset Council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, Cllr Mike Solomon, said: "Our parks and green spaces play a vital role for people as a place to relax and exercise.

"Achieving these awards again reflects the commitment and skills of our hardworking volunteers and officers in our parks and natural environment teams in delivering excellent facilities for our local communities.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to thank them along with our contractors, Glendale and Somerset Wood Recycling.

"It's another high five for North Somerset's parks and green spaces."

The five sites that will display the Green Flag are:

Abbots Pool in Abbots Leigh

Watchhouse Hill in Pill

Trendlewood Community Park in Nailsea

Prince Consort Gardens in Weston

Uphill Hill Local Nature Reserve in Weston

Cllr Solomon added: "Congratulations to all involved, this is really fantastic news and having not one, but five Green Flag sites is something North Somerset should be really proud of."

Keep Britain Tidy accreditation manager, Paul Todd, said: "I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making these parks worthy of a Green Flag Award.

"They are vital green spaces for the community in North Somerset. The award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to make sure that they maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award."

A Green Flag has also been awarded to nearby sites such as Flat Holm island, Marine Cove Gardens and Apex Leisure and Wildlife Park in Burnham.

To find out more or details on how to apply for a Green Flag, visit the website at greenflagaward.org.