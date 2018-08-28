Care in own home prioritised by health bosses across North Somerset

The NHS long-term plan highlights care outside hospital as a priority. Picture: Getty © Getty Images

Care outside of hospital has been deemed a priority by health bosses in North Somerset.

Building on feedback from more than 500 people and health professionals, the NHS long-term plan will strengthen the services people can access in their communities.

It emphasises the importance of expanded community health teams working together to support people in their own homes as an alternative to hospital.

The aim is to ensure everyone has access to consistently good and free NHS care no matter where they live.

Dr Kate Rush, associate medical director for NHS Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire CCG said: “We know people do better when they’re treated closer to home, your best bed is your own bed.

“We want to build on tour fantastic community health workforce to promote wellbeing, from exercise to diet and mental health.”