Retail premises could become a home: Planning applications
- Credit: Archant
Below are planning applications received by North Somerset District Council in the week of December 20, 2021.
For more details, and to comment on applications, log on to n-somerset.gov.uk/my-services/planning-building-control.
HEWISH
21/P/3525/CQA: Prior approval for the proposed change of use of agricultural buildings to 2no. dwelling houses (Class C3) and associated operational development of replacement and new windows and doors, new render and cladding, replacement of roof sheets to match tiles: Agricultural Buildings At Villa Farm Bristol Road Hewish
DUNDRY
21/P/3495/FUH: Erection of double storey side extension and single storey rear extension following demolition of existing non-original kitchen: Hillgate Cottage Hill Road Dundry North Somerset BS41 8JD
NAILSEA
21/P/3489/FUH: Proposed Garage conversion: 3 Sunnymede Road Nailsea North Somerset BS48 2NF
21/P/3466/FUH: Erection of a single storey front extension: 25 Winchcombe Close Nailsea North Somerset BS48 4TE
LONG ASHTON
21/P/3479/FUH: Erection of a two storey rear extension: 14 Short Lane Long Ashton North Somerset BS41 9EH
BANWELL
21/P/3490/AGA: Application to determine if prior approval is required for a proposed formation of track for agricultural use: Land Between Puxton Park, Cowslip Lane And The Laurels, West Rolstone Road Banwell
21/P/3420/AGA: Application to determine if prior approval is required for the erection of a 27.43m x 9.14m steel portal framed building: Land At Brick Cottage Moor Road Banwell
WESTON
21/P/3485/LDP: Certificate of Lawful Development for the proposed demolition of existing side extension and construction of new single storey side kitchen extension: 15 Laburnum Road Weston-Super-Mare North Somerset BS23 3LL
21/P/3462/FUH: Retrospective planning permission for the erection of a timber fence: 1A Eastfield Park Weston-Super-Mare North Somerset BS23 2PE
21/P/3087/FUH: Partial removal of wall to allow wider access to driveway: 12 Clarence Road South Weston-Super-Mare North Somerset BS23 4BN
21/P/2586/FUL: Change of Use from retail (Use Class E(a)) on first and second floor to 2no. residential dwellings (Use Class C3) ; erection of a rear extension to form dormer at second floor; insertion of new door at ground floor level and blocking up of window on first floor level to side elevation: 17 Post Office Road Weston-super-Mare Somerset BS23 1AB
21/P/3513/TEN: Notification under Regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code Regulations; works entail the replacement of 3no. antennas with 3no. new antennas, the replacement/installation of equipment within existing internal cabinets, along with minor ancillary works - THIS IS NOT A PLANNING APPLICATION: Roof At Weston College Knightstone Road Weston-super-Mare BS23 2AL
21/P/1990/FUL: Erection of a single-stand alone four bay modular building for office accommodation: Biogen Weston-Super-Mare Aisecome Way Weston-super-Mare
WINSCOMBE
21/P/3487/FUH: Erection of timber outbuilding to front elevation: 1 Lynch Crescent Winscombe North Somerset BS25 1AS
21/P/3459/FUH: First floor extension to front, gabled roof to rear dormer and render finish to entire property: 12 Knapps Drive Winscombe North Somerset BS25 1BD
CLEVEDON
21/P/3473/FUH: Demolition of existing rear conservatory to be replaced by highly glazed garden room: 18 Cambridge Road Clevedon North Somerset BS21 7HX
21/P/3469/AOC: Discharge of condition No. 4 ( Material and pointing details for side and front boundary wall) Condition No. 6 ( Material details for the paving to the front of the building ) and Condition No. 7 (Detailed working drawings of windows and doors) on application 21/P/2244/FUL: 1 Woodlands Road Clevedon North Somerset BS21 7QD
21/P/3421/FUH: Demolition of conservatory, new rear single storey extension and provision of 2 new side windows facing onto Ashley Road, pv solar panels to south facing roof slope (Ashley Road side): 13 Riverside Close Clevedon North Somerset BS21 7UU
CONGRESBURY
21/P/3460/ADV: Non illuminated fascia sign above shop window to replace existing: 2 High Street Congresbury North Somerset BS49 5JA
Most Read
- 1 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
- 2 Best walking spots in Somerset, as told by a 1927 guide book
- 3 Weston woman lost FIVE STONE - and is now premier league netball player!
- 4 Work begins on pier-to-pier cycle path in North Somerset
- 5 PICTURES: Scores turn out for Weston's Christmas Cracker 10k
- 6 New round of grants for hospitality and leisure firms
- 7 Woodspring Priory: The trials and tribulations
- 8 Worle end Clevedon United's unbeaten run with come from behind win
- 9 Butter containing metal among products recalled due to safety concerns
- 10 Winners of Burnham & Highbridge Christmas lights competition revealed
PORTISHEAD
21/P/3470/AOC: Discharge of Condition No. 3 (Flood Resilience) No. 5 (Materials) and No. 12 (Contaminated Land) on application 20/P/2663/MMA/18/P/4172/F: 62B High Street Portishead North Somerset BS20 6EH
21/P/3472/FUH: Erection of two storey rear extension and construction of parking bays: 17 Channel View Crescent Portishead North Somerset BS20 6LY
21/P/3441/LDP: Certificate of lawful development for a new outbuilding at the South of the garden of the property, for use as a store and workshop for the owners: 27A St Marys Road Portishead Bristol BS20 6QP
21/P/3443/FUH: Erection of first floor extension above existing garage: 87 The Deans Portishead North Somerset BS20 6DZ
BACKWELL
21/P/3471/FUH: Erection of single storey rear extension: 66 Farleigh Road Backwell North Somerset BS48 3PD
HUTTON
21/P/3456/FUH: Demolition of existing staircase, a new bathroom and internal wall insulation. External repointing of rubble stone facings and new matching double glazed timber windows and doors. New lintol to front door. New rear extension to include a new staircase and WC: 2 Eastfield Road Hutton North Somerset BS24 9SS
BLAGDON
21/P/3419/FUH: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey side extension plus loft conversion including dormer window to North East elevation: Charnhill Garston Lane Blagdon North Somerset BS40 7TG
PORTBURY
21/P/2364/OUT: Outline application for the erection of 1no. dwelling with access for approval and all other matters of appearance, landscaping, layout and scale reserved for subsequent approval: Cole Acre Boarding Kennels Cole Acre Station Road Portbury BS20 7TG