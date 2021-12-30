Retail premises could become a home: Planning applications

Below are planning applications received by North Somerset District Council in the week of December 20, 2021.

For more details, and to comment on applications, log on to n-somerset.gov.uk/my-services/planning-building-control.

HEWISH

21/P/3525/CQA: Prior approval for the proposed change of use of agricultural buildings to 2no. dwelling houses (Class C3) and associated operational development of replacement and new windows and doors, new render and cladding, replacement of roof sheets to match tiles: Agricultural Buildings At Villa Farm Bristol Road Hewish

DUNDRY

21/P/3495/FUH: Erection of double storey side extension and single storey rear extension following demolition of existing non-original kitchen: Hillgate Cottage Hill Road Dundry North Somerset BS41 8JD

NAILSEA

21/P/3489/FUH: Proposed Garage conversion: 3 Sunnymede Road Nailsea North Somerset BS48 2NF

21/P/3466/FUH: Erection of a single storey front extension: 25 Winchcombe Close Nailsea North Somerset BS48 4TE

LONG ASHTON

21/P/3479/FUH: Erection of a two storey rear extension: 14 Short Lane Long Ashton North Somerset BS41 9EH

BANWELL

21/P/3490/AGA: Application to determine if prior approval is required for a proposed formation of track for agricultural use: Land Between Puxton Park, Cowslip Lane And The Laurels, West Rolstone Road Banwell

21/P/3420/AGA: Application to determine if prior approval is required for the erection of a 27.43m x 9.14m steel portal framed building: Land At Brick Cottage Moor Road Banwell

WESTON

21/P/3485/LDP: Certificate of Lawful Development for the proposed demolition of existing side extension and construction of new single storey side kitchen extension: 15 Laburnum Road Weston-Super-Mare North Somerset BS23 3LL

21/P/3462/FUH: Retrospective planning permission for the erection of a timber fence: 1A Eastfield Park Weston-Super-Mare North Somerset BS23 2PE

21/P/3087/FUH: Partial removal of wall to allow wider access to driveway: 12 Clarence Road South Weston-Super-Mare North Somerset BS23 4BN

21/P/2586/FUL: Change of Use from retail (Use Class E(a)) on first and second floor to 2no. residential dwellings (Use Class C3) ; erection of a rear extension to form dormer at second floor; insertion of new door at ground floor level and blocking up of window on first floor level to side elevation: 17 Post Office Road Weston-super-Mare Somerset BS23 1AB

21/P/3513/TEN: Notification under Regulation 5 of the Electronic Communications Code Regulations; works entail the replacement of 3no. antennas with 3no. new antennas, the replacement/installation of equipment within existing internal cabinets, along with minor ancillary works - THIS IS NOT A PLANNING APPLICATION: Roof At Weston College Knightstone Road Weston-super-Mare BS23 2AL

21/P/1990/FUL: Erection of a single-stand alone four bay modular building for office accommodation: Biogen Weston-Super-Mare Aisecome Way Weston-super-Mare

WINSCOMBE

21/P/3487/FUH: Erection of timber outbuilding to front elevation: 1 Lynch Crescent Winscombe North Somerset BS25 1AS

21/P/3459/FUH: First floor extension to front, gabled roof to rear dormer and render finish to entire property: 12 Knapps Drive Winscombe North Somerset BS25 1BD

CLEVEDON

21/P/3473/FUH: Demolition of existing rear conservatory to be replaced by highly glazed garden room: 18 Cambridge Road Clevedon North Somerset BS21 7HX

21/P/3469/AOC: Discharge of condition No. 4 ( Material and pointing details for side and front boundary wall) Condition No. 6 ( Material details for the paving to the front of the building ) and Condition No. 7 (Detailed working drawings of windows and doors) on application 21/P/2244/FUL: 1 Woodlands Road Clevedon North Somerset BS21 7QD

21/P/3421/FUH: Demolition of conservatory, new rear single storey extension and provision of 2 new side windows facing onto Ashley Road, pv solar panels to south facing roof slope (Ashley Road side): 13 Riverside Close Clevedon North Somerset BS21 7UU

CONGRESBURY

21/P/3460/ADV: Non illuminated fascia sign above shop window to replace existing: 2 High Street Congresbury North Somerset BS49 5JA

PORTISHEAD

21/P/3470/AOC: Discharge of Condition No. 3 (Flood Resilience) No. 5 (Materials) and No. 12 (Contaminated Land) on application 20/P/2663/MMA/18/P/4172/F: 62B High Street Portishead North Somerset BS20 6EH

21/P/3472/FUH: Erection of two storey rear extension and construction of parking bays: 17 Channel View Crescent Portishead North Somerset BS20 6LY

21/P/3441/LDP: Certificate of lawful development for a new outbuilding at the South of the garden of the property, for use as a store and workshop for the owners: 27A St Marys Road Portishead Bristol BS20 6QP

21/P/3443/FUH: Erection of first floor extension above existing garage: 87 The Deans Portishead North Somerset BS20 6DZ

BACKWELL

21/P/3471/FUH: Erection of single storey rear extension: 66 Farleigh Road Backwell North Somerset BS48 3PD

HUTTON

21/P/3456/FUH: Demolition of existing staircase, a new bathroom and internal wall insulation. External repointing of rubble stone facings and new matching double glazed timber windows and doors. New lintol to front door. New rear extension to include a new staircase and WC: 2 Eastfield Road Hutton North Somerset BS24 9SS

BLAGDON

21/P/3419/FUH: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey side extension plus loft conversion including dormer window to North East elevation: Charnhill Garston Lane Blagdon North Somerset BS40 7TG

PORTBURY

21/P/2364/OUT: Outline application for the erection of 1no. dwelling with access for approval and all other matters of appearance, landscaping, layout and scale reserved for subsequent approval: Cole Acre Boarding Kennels Cole Acre Station Road Portbury BS20 7TG