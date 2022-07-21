Play areas set for revamp after funding boost

Playgrounds across North Somerset will be rejuvenated as part of a half-a-million pound investment by the district's council.

Town councils, parish councils and community groups put forward twenty-seven play areas to the Improving Play Spaces Fund, launched in April, to secure funding.

The scheme was set up to offer £250,000 in capital matched funding of up to 50 per cent of the project cost while North Somerset Council will fund £300,000 to improve its own play areas.

North Somerset Council will improve playgrounds in Weston, Nailsea and Clevedon. - Credit: North Somerset Council

North Somerset Council executives are pleased to be serving the area's children and young people, as promised in its budget.

Councillor Ash Cartman, executive member for corporate services, said: “I am proud of our budget promise to back children and young people.

"We set aside £1m to invest over the next few years to create spaces for toddlers to teenagers to get outside and have a healthy upbringing.

“Thank you to everyone who applied to the scheme for the effort they put in.

"I am delighted that we have been able to fund all projects that met the assessment criteria, rather than having to pick between them as the standard was high and all projects truly deserving.”

The council-owned playgrounds receiving funding are:

Nailsea – Scotch Horn and Pound Lane – £115,000

Clevedon – Cherry Avenue and Esmond Grove – £115,000

Weston– Plumley Park South – £70,000

Of the 27 Improvement Play Spaces applicants, only 23 matched the criteria assessment - all of which will receive funding.

Funding ranges from £2,000 to £25,000 to fund projects of different sizes – from one piece of equipment to multiple pieces – all of which will make play facilities more accessible and inclusive.

Cllr Mike Solomon said he wants to make childhood in Weston and North Somerset 'fairer for everyone'. - Credit: NSC

Cllr Mike Solomon, executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, said: “North Somerset is a great place to grow up but we want to make childhood fairer for everyone, especially those who are vulnerable, disadvantaged, or have special educational or additional needs.

"I am therefore delighted we are delivering this funding to develop the play areas, making them more accessible and inclusive.

“This project is a great example of us working in partnership with local communities and sharing resources to improve facilities for our residents.”

Details of the 23 chosen Improving Place Spaces Fund projects, including locations, are due to be announced next month.

More information about the scheme is available on the council’s website at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/improvingplayspacesfund