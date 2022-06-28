Census 2022: North Somerset's population grows by 7pc since 2011

The population of North Somerset has risen by 7 per cent over the past ten years as the district grows faster than the overall increase for England.

In data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today (June 28), the population of England and Wales at the time of the last census in 2021 shows the largest population ever recorded.

This is 6.3 per cent - or around 3.5million - more people than in 2011.

According to the ONS, the district is the '10th most densely populated area of the South West,' with around four people living on each football pitch-sized area of land.

The map shows how the South West compares to other regions in England and Wales. - Credit: ONS

The national average for England is three people for every football pitch-sized piece of land.

Tower Hamlets in London has become the most densely populated local authority area in England, with the equivalent of around 112 people per pitch.

There were 59,597,300 people living in England and Wales on 21 March 2021, the day of the latest census.

In the South West, the population size grew by 7.8 per cent - 0.8 per cent more than North Somerset.

How population growth compares to North Somerset's neighbouring authorities. - Credit: ONS

Bristol and Bath and North East Somerset have seen their populations increase by around 10.3 per cent and 9.9 per cent respectively, while Sedgemoor saw an increase of 9.4 per cent and Mendip at 6.2 per cent.

There are now 216,700 people living in North Somerset, compared to 202,600 in 2011.

Tewkesbury and East Devon have seen the largest growth in population size with a 15.8 per cent and 13.8 per cent increase respectively.

North Somerset now ranks 81 out of the 309 local authority areas recording population growth, five points ahead of its 2011 data and now sits above areas such as South Somerset, Peterborough and Portsmouth.

North Somerset saw the 16th largest increase in population in the South West. - Credit: ONS

The English region with the largest population increase was the East of England, which grew by around 8.3 per cent or 488,000 more residents.

Data also revealed more than one in six people - or 18.4 per cent - were aged 65 years and over on census day last year. This is the highest percentage ever recorded.

In North Somerset there has been an increase of 22 per cent in people aged 65 years and over, and a 19 per cent increase of those aged 90 and over.

There was also an increase of 2.6 per cent in people aged 15 to 64 years, and an increase of 4.5 per cent in children aged under 15 years.

The Isles of Scilly saw its population fall by -4.7 per cent on 2011 figures.