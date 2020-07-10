Advanced search

‘Please act responsibly or don’t come to North Somerset’, says council leader

PUBLISHED: 11:41 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 10 July 2020

People are being urged to behave responsibly across North Somerset this weekend.

With warm weather expected tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday, visitor numbers are set to rise, which is prompting concern among council leaders.

The area has already experienced issues with inconsiderate parking, huge volumes of dumped rubbish, barbecues and antisocial behaviour.

The impact of the reopening of bars and restaurants and the sale of alcohol is also posing a concern with regards to social distancing.

Council leader, Don Davies, said the lifting of restrictions in conjunction with warm weather did present possible problems for North Somerset and,in particular, Weston.

Cllr Davies said: “The message is simple - please act responsibly or don’t come to North Somerset.

“We were all horrified by the scenes in Bournemouth and we don’t want a similar situation here.

“Please enjoy a picnic but clean up and take your rubbish home. Please enjoy our bars and restaurants but maintain social distancing.

“Please enjoy our beautiful open spaces but don’t damage them in any way. And, please park considerately, especially in residential roads.”

The advice to visitors and residents is to bring an empty carrier bag and use it to dispose of rubbish responsibly. If bins are full, take the bag home and leave only footprints.

Use the available car parks and if you arrive at the same time as another vehicle, please wait and allow the people in the neighbouring car to get out so you can maintain social distancing.

Use the restaurants and cafés that have re-opened or bring a picnic, but do not barbecue.

Visitors are also urged to make a note of the tide times and not to head out to sea on an outgoing tide.

Those who will drink in a pub or a bar should recognise their limits and maintain social distancing. If you join a queue for food or to enter a pub, keep two metres apart from the person in front.

Anyone visiting Weston is also asked to stay away from the mud when the tide is low following a high number of call-outs for the RNLI and Coastguard.

Dog owners are also urged to exercise their animals in the permitted areas only.

