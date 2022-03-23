Council issues £7,000 in fines for Public Order breaches

North Somerset Council issued more than £7,000 in fines to 19 people. - Credit: None

More than £7,000 in fines were issued to litterbugs in North Somerset in the span of one month.

North Somerset Council prosecuted 19 people from February 11 to Match 11 as it continues its 'robust enforcement' of Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs).

Each offender was handed a £75 fixed penalty notice but failed to pay - 15 then failed to appear in court and entered pleas.

Each hearing took place at North Somerset Magistrates. - Credit: Archant

The council's neighbourhood executive issued a reminder that anyone who refuses to pay a fine will be prosecuted further.

Cllr Mike Solomon said: "Robust enforcement of the PSPOs is a key part of the action we are taking to clean up our local area and make North Somerset a greener place to be.

“The public should be aware that if they are seen breaching a PSPO they will be fined and those who don’t pay will be prosecuted.

"We hope our partnership with Local Authority Support and enforcement of the PSPOs will lead to a reduction of overall offending."

Fines are most often handed out for littering, including cigarette butts and discarded dog poo bags, dog fouling including not being able to show an officer that you have suitable means to pick up, having a dog in an exclusion zone and having a dog off its lead in areas that require dogs to be kept on leads.

Most PSPOs are issued for dog-related offences. - Credit: Archant

Residents are currently being asked by the council to come forward with suggestions for new PSPO offences.

To have your say visit www.n-somerset.inconsult.uk/PSPO2022/consultationHome

The following people were tried in absence and made to pay a fine with victim surcharge and costs totalling £404.

Ido Tirzins of Alfred Street, Weston;

Cade Bailey of Rockingham Grove, Weston;

Florin Chereches of East Reach, Taunton;

Natasha Hampton of Kennet Grove, Birmingham;

Mariana Filip of Milton Road, Weston;

Gary Gordon of Ramsbury Avenue, Swindon;

Ashley Sutheran of Rushock Close, Redditch;

Luke Burrows of Hobart Road, Weston;

Paulo Raposo of Locking Road, Weston;

Samantha Watler of Baker Street, Weston;

Ben Thompson of Monkton Avenue, Weston;

Mark Bardley of Locking Road, Weston;

Tracey West of The Boulevard, Weston;

Carly Luer of Brompton Road, Weston;

Kara Berryman of Stoddens Road, Burnham on Sea.

Meanwhile, the following appeared in court and were handed lesser fines:

Kieran Wykes of Causeway Green, Oldbury and David Suter of Station Road, Stockport were each ordered to pay a fine with victim surcharge and costs totalling £334.

Craig Griffiths of Culverhay Close, Bridgwater was ordered to pay a fine with victim surcharge and costs totalling £276 and Jenna Chaloner of St James Street, Weston was ordered to pay a fine with victim surcharge and costs totalling £74.