Council lists new anti-social orders including no dog zones

Published: 6:00 PM February 16, 2021

North Somerset councillors outlined areas which will be deemed no dog zones in the district as it drew up a list of Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) based on more than 500 public responses.

Acts which will be considered a breach of PSPOs as of April now include 'failing to stop playing music or instruments when asked to do so and using or driving a vehicle in a manner likely to cause alarm, harassment, distress or a public nuisance'.

The list of PSPOs was agreed upon by the council at its latest executive meeting on February 11, with hopes to make North Somerset a more welcoming space - though the proposal that aggressive begging should be considered a PSPO will be subject to further consultation.

Deputy leader, councillor Mike Bell described PSPOs' purpose as giving the council 'a better ability to act against anti-social behaviour and protect the community from avoidable distress that is out there'.

Orders are enforced by council staff on a case-by-case basis and current offences include littering and failure to remove dog faeces without reason - but other dog control matters were raised from the public consultation.

Independent councillor, Steve Bridger said: "Some have picked up on reports of a 'dogs on leads by default' requirement for all public areas with a list of exempt areas.

"It is something which might go out to public consultation in the future but I question the value of that on this matter as we know opinion would be split.

"Bristol operates a system like this and I do not think they are able to enforce it as residents would expect."

The council said there will be a dog ban in the ecological ponds at Portbury Nature Reserve and no dogs allowed on the Court Hay Playing Field in Easton-in-Gordano or the Broadcroft play area in Claverham.

All dogs will be required to be on leads at Hutton Moor playing fields and Worle Recreation Ground, while rules for Weston Beach will need further consultation.

Fresh orders also mean people spotted swimming in the closed Abbots Pool nature reserve in Abbots Leigh will be in breach of a PSPO as well as people 'bathing, wading or jumping into the pool, including using boats, dinghies, canoes, sailboards or inflatables in or on the water'.