Drive-thru and delivery services keep beer flowing

PUBLISHED: 15:55 09 April 2020

Pitchfork Brewery have opened as a drive-thru brewery. Picture: Mark Atherton

Pitchfork Brewery have opened as a drive-thru brewery. Picture: Mark Atherton

Breweries across have adapted to continue to serve drinkers despite being closed under government instruction.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered all non-essential businesses to close across the UK from March 21 to stop the spread of coronavirus, which included public houses and bars.

Hewish-based Pitchfork Brewery launched a drive-thru service last Friday.

Customers can order two, four, nine, 18 or 36 pints of freshly tapped cask ales.

Payments can be made online prior to collection or through contactless card transactions while sitting in your car.

Orders can be placed at the Beer Drive Thru website and the brewery has delivery slots available today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday).

Cheddar Ales was due to open its tap room on April 4, but the opening has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The brewery is still sending bottles out by courier and delivering locally.

It has launched fresh beer Fridays, where drinkers can order five, 10 or 20 litres before close of play on Thursday and orders over £30 will be delivered to their doorstep.

Alternatively, drinkers can collect from the front of brewery area between 2-4pm.

The schemes form part of the Campaign for Real Ale’s #PullingTogether campaign, aimed at supporting local breweries during the crisis.

Pubs in Weston have found different ways to keep customers entertained during their closures.

The Brit Bar will host its third virtual pub quiz on Facebook tomorrow at 8pm.

The Walnut Tree has teamed up with Save Pub Life to provide drinkers with gift vouchers for its reopening, which can be purchased online at savepublife.com.

Weston Lions Club has cancelled its real ale and cider festival, which was set to return to the Beach Lawns for the 13th time in July.

MORE: Lions ale festival cancelled.

A Lions spokesman said: “It is with regret that the 2020 festival has had to be cancelled due to uncertainty due to the current situation concerning the coronavirus.

“We would like thank all who have supported the festival in the past. We look forward to seeing you all at the 2021 festival that we can assure you will be our biggest and best.”

Drive 24