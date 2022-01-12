News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Free Covid testing vans back on the road in North Somerset

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:45 AM January 12, 2022
Rapid Covid test

North Somerset Council's rapid flow testing vans are back on the road. - Credit: Pixabay

Rapid testing Covid vans will be back on the road for residents across North Somerset to use after tests become largely unavailable across the country last week.

From today (January 11), anyone who gets a positive test on lateral flow will no longer need to confirm the result with a PCR according to the latest Government guidance.

Two council-operated vans will offer free testing with one fixed vehicle while the offer travels around the district to reach as many people as possible.

North Somerset Council’s executive member for health, Cllr Mike Bell, said: “Our community testing vans are only one way people can get access to lateral flow tests in North Somerset.

“The main route is through the government’s online ordering system. We strongly encourage anyone who needs tests, who has internet access, to use this portal.

"Capacity has been increased, and kits are added throughout the day, so keep checking if you find an out-of-stock message.

“Some pharmacists also have lateral flow tests available for home testing.”

The rule change also dictates that residents with Covid who gets two negative results, 24 hours apart, on home lateral flow tests, six days after a positive test or symptoms starting, can end their isolation.

This means they could finish isolating from day seven onwards, depending on the results of their tests, rather than the previous 10 days.

You can track where the rapid testing vans will be on each day by visiting www.n-somerset.gov.uk/my-services/community-safety-crime/emergency-management/covid-19-north-somerset-together/covid-19-information-advice/covid-19-testing-vaccinations/north-somerset-rapid-testing

Lateral flow tests can be ordered at www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests


