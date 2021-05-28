PICTURES: North Somerset reopening captured on camera
- Credit: Roger Fry
Talented photographers have submitted images of people exploring North Somerset following the lifting of some coronavirus restrictions in England this month.
Hannah Thomson took a snapshot of kiteboarders riding the waves at the beach on a sunny but windy Saturday in Weston, which she said was both 'exciting and exhilarating' to watch.
Roger Fry captured an image of a couple enjoying a brief moment of sunshine at Weston beach on a Sunday afternoon. He also submitted a picture of the donkeys on the beach beside the Grand Pier.
On an evening walk along the promenade in Weston, starting at the Uphill end, Steve Lewis took a photo of a horse being led to water, which he was able to capture against the evening sun with Steep Holm in the distance.
He also captured a striking image of a sunset at Knightstone, which was taken from the garden of the Cabot Court Hotel in April.
Finally, George Symonds submitted a picture of Clevedon Pier at sunset.
To upload your own photos for free, which could appear in the Weston Mercury or North Somerset Times, log on to www.iwitness24.co.uk
