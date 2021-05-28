News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
PICTURES: North Somerset reopening captured on camera

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 6:42 PM May 28, 2021   
donkeys on the beach beside the Grand Pier. 

Donkeys on the beach beside the Grand Pier. - Credit: Roger Fry

Talented photographers have submitted images of people exploring North Somerset following the lifting of some coronavirus restrictions in England this month. 

Hannah Thomson took a snapshot of kiteboarders riding the waves at the beach on a sunny but windy Saturday in Weston, which she said was both 'exciting and exhilarating' to watch.

Kiteboarders riding the waves at Weston beach.

Kiteboarders riding the waves at Weston beach. - Credit: Hannah Thomson

Roger Fry captured an image of a couple enjoying a brief moment of sunshine at Weston beach on a Sunday afternoon. He also submitted a picture of the donkeys on the beach beside the Grand Pier. 

A couple enjoying the view at Weston beach.

A couple enjoying the view at Weston beach. - Credit: Roger Fry

On an evening walk along the promenade in Weston, starting at the Uphill end, Steve Lewis took a photo of a horse being led to water, which he was able to capture against the evening sun with Steep Holm in the distance. 

A horse being led to water.

A horse being led to water. - Credit: Steve Lewis

He also captured a striking image of a sunset at Knightstone, which was taken from the garden of the Cabot Court Hotel in April.

A sunset at Knightstone.

A sunset at Knightstone. - Credit: Steve Lewis

Finally, George Symonds submitted a picture of Clevedon Pier at sunset.

Clevedon Pier at sunset.

Clevedon Pier at sunset. - Credit: George Symonds

To upload your own photos for free, which could appear in the Weston Mercury or North Somerset Times, log on to www.iwitness24.co.uk

