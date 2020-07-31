Advanced search

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

PUBLISHED: 16:52 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 31 July 2020

The Government's Eat To Help Out scheme starts this month.

The Government's Eat To Help Out scheme starts this month.

Archant

People are being encouraged to dine out as a number of restaurants, cafés and pubs will participate in the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme this month.

Weston line up outside the Grand Pier after their first training session of the summer.Weston line up outside the Grand Pier after their first training session of the summer.

The initiative will allow people to benefit from 50 per cent off the price of their meals, up to the value of £10 a head, when they dine out from Monday to Wednesday in August – the government will reimburse the restaurant the remaining amount.

The scheme aims to boost the hospitality industry following months of coronavirus lockdown, and a number of establishments have signed up in the area in a bid to boost numbers coming through the doors.

Here are nine eateries taking part in the scheme in North Somerset:

The Salthouse Bar and Resturant in Clevedon. Picture: Google Street ViewThe Salthouse Bar and Resturant in Clevedon. Picture: Google Street View

The Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, Weston.

Tiffany’s Restaurant is situated at the back of the pier, featuring panoramic views of the bay.

The Salthouse Bar and Restaurant, Salthouse Road, Clevedon.

Bottelino's in PortisheadBottelino's in Portishead

The listed building has been established for more than 20 years, and cost of parking can be redeem against food and drinks.

Bottelino’s in Harbour Road, Portishead.

The Italian restaurant has terrace seating and views of the quay.

Bistrot Pierre's terrace.Bistrot Pierre's terrace.

Bistrot Pierre in Beach Road, Weston. Bistrot is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, and offers gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options.

Aqua Portishead in Martingale Way.

The venue, on the marina, serves classic and contemporary Italian food.

Aqua (right) wishes to provide diners with a retractable canopy. Picture: GoogleAqua (right) wishes to provide diners with a retractable canopy. Picture: Google

Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill at DoubleTree by Hilton Cadbury House, in Frost Hill, Congresbury.

Located within the hotel, the restaurant offers a stylish setting for special occasions.

OLEA in South Parade, Weston.

The Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill. Photo by Neil Phillips Photography.The Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill. Photo by Neil Phillips Photography.

The establishment has a new layout and menu, as well as offering contactless order and pay and takeaway options.

Angelina’s Restaurant in Colehouse Lane, Clevedon. Angelina’s reopened in July and just started a sit-down service.

Demetris Taverna in Richmond Street, Weston.

Olea.Olea.

Demetris is an authentic Greek restaurant, which offers a weekly virtual specials boards and home collection and delivery.

Angelina's Resturant in Clevedon. Picture: Google Street ViewAngelina's Resturant in Clevedon. Picture: Google Street View

Demetris Taverna in Weston. Picture: Google Street ViewDemetris Taverna in Weston. Picture: Google Street View

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Ex-brothel owner ordered to repay £650,000 gained through crime

Natalie Davis was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Figures released showing the number of coronavirus deaths in your area

A map showing the number of coronavirus deaths per area in North Somerset. Picture: ONS

MP: Council ‘badly out of touch’ on M5 traffic

Patrick Keating (left) and John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston furniture shop to close

Oak Furnitureland is closing.

Weston hotel for RAF veterans to close

Flowerdown House is closing permanently.

Most Read

Ex-brothel owner ordered to repay £650,000 gained through crime

Natalie Davis was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Figures released showing the number of coronavirus deaths in your area

A map showing the number of coronavirus deaths per area in North Somerset. Picture: ONS

MP: Council ‘badly out of touch’ on M5 traffic

Patrick Keating (left) and John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston furniture shop to close

Oak Furnitureland is closing.

Weston hotel for RAF veterans to close

Flowerdown House is closing permanently.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Olympics: A look back on the career of Fencer Tim Belson

Tim Belson landing a hit on German double Olympic champion Alexander Pusch during the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

St John Ambulance supports lifesaving blood donations during crisis

St John Ambulance volunteer Thomas Morley at a blood donation session in Claverham. Picture: St John Ambulance

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

The Government's Eat To Help Out scheme starts this month.

Government halts lockdown easing after rise in coronavirus cases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation during a briefing on coronavirus. Picture: PA Images

Town council to covert closed town centre park into wellbeing asset

Ellenborough Park West has been closed since last August. Picture: Mark Atherton