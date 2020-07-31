Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

The Government's Eat To Help Out scheme starts this month. Archant

People are being encouraged to dine out as a number of restaurants, cafés and pubs will participate in the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme this month.

The initiative will allow people to benefit from 50 per cent off the price of their meals, up to the value of £10 a head, when they dine out from Monday to Wednesday in August – the government will reimburse the restaurant the remaining amount.

The scheme aims to boost the hospitality industry following months of coronavirus lockdown, and a number of establishments have signed up in the area in a bid to boost numbers coming through the doors.

Here are nine eateries taking part in the scheme in North Somerset:

The Salthouse Bar and Resturant in Clevedon. Picture: Google Street View The Salthouse Bar and Resturant in Clevedon. Picture: Google Street View

The Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, Weston.

Tiffany’s Restaurant is situated at the back of the pier, featuring panoramic views of the bay.

The Salthouse Bar and Restaurant, Salthouse Road, Clevedon.

Bottelino's in Portishead Bottelino's in Portishead

The listed building has been established for more than 20 years, and cost of parking can be redeem against food and drinks.

Bottelino’s in Harbour Road, Portishead.

The Italian restaurant has terrace seating and views of the quay.

Bistrot Pierre's terrace. Bistrot Pierre's terrace.

Bistrot Pierre in Beach Road, Weston. Bistrot is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, and offers gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options.

Aqua Portishead in Martingale Way.

The venue, on the marina, serves classic and contemporary Italian food.

Aqua (right) wishes to provide diners with a retractable canopy. Picture: Google Aqua (right) wishes to provide diners with a retractable canopy. Picture: Google

Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill at DoubleTree by Hilton Cadbury House, in Frost Hill, Congresbury.

Located within the hotel, the restaurant offers a stylish setting for special occasions.

OLEA in South Parade, Weston.

The Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill. Photo by Neil Phillips Photography. The Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill. Photo by Neil Phillips Photography.

The establishment has a new layout and menu, as well as offering contactless order and pay and takeaway options.

Angelina’s Restaurant in Colehouse Lane, Clevedon. Angelina’s reopened in July and just started a sit-down service.

Demetris Taverna in Richmond Street, Weston.

Olea. Olea.

Demetris is an authentic Greek restaurant, which offers a weekly virtual specials boards and home collection and delivery.

Angelina's Resturant in Clevedon. Picture: Google Street View Angelina's Resturant in Clevedon. Picture: Google Street View

Demetris Taverna in Weston. Picture: Google Street View Demetris Taverna in Weston. Picture: Google Street View