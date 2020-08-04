Advanced search

Rise in violent crimes in North Somerset before lockdown

PUBLISHED: 08:00 05 August 2020

There were more than 5,500 violent crimes in North Somerset in the year leading up to lockdown.

There were more than 5,500 violent crimes in North Somerset in the year leading up to lockdown.

pcruciatti

An increase in violent crimes, sexual offences and drug offences were recorded in North Somerset in the 12 months leading up to lockdown.

Chief Inspector, Jess Aston believes North Somerset's rise in drug offences is due to more efficient policing.Chief Inspector, Jess Aston believes North Somerset's rise in drug offences is due to more efficient policing.

The latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics revealed more than 5,500 violent crimes, 400 sexual offences and 400 drug offences took place in the district in the 12 months to March.

Violent crimes rose by five per cent, sex offences increased by three per cent and drug offences were up by six per cent.

No official crime statistics have been published for the coronavirus lockdown period, but police chiefs say their own figures show overall crime remains far below normal levels.

Chief Inspector Jess Aston, Local Policing Area Commander (LPA) for North Somerset, said: “There has been a small rise in the number of violent crimes across the force area in the 12 months leading up to March, which mirrors the national picture.

“However, it is also important to note that positively the number of instances where an injury occurred in those crimes were reduced.

“We remain committed in tackling violent crime and have several ongoing programmes in place to reduce such crimes.”

The Chief Inspector confirmed a number of initiatives have been set up to ensure the safety of North Somerset’s younger population.

She added: “The establishment of Violence Reduction Units, led by the local authorities and working in partnership with police, education, health, social services and local communities, allows us to share information and work together to protect young people from harm and reassure the communities they live in.

“We also are committed to providing education to young people about the dangers of carrying weapons, such as a knives, by attending schools.”

Avon and Somerset Police also noted that the rise in drug offences is likely due to more effecient policing with a recently formed ‘dedicated daily team distrupting drug supply’ as opposed to a rise in criminal activity.

Chief Inspector Aston added: “Fundamentally, North Somerset remains a safe place to live and visit, which is reflected in the Purple Flag status awarded to Weston at the end of last year.

“Crime rates in North Somerset have remained stable over the past four years.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two men charged with public order offence in Weston town centre

The incident occured in the Italian Gardens. Picture: Mark Atherton

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

The Government's Eat To Help Out scheme starts this month.

Police disperse large number of vehicles from popular tourist hotspot

Cheddar Gorge.

Council makes £1 bid for Birnbeck Pier

The derelict main building at Birnbeck Island. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Most Read

Two men charged with public order offence in Weston town centre

The incident occured in the Italian Gardens. Picture: Mark Atherton

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

The Government's Eat To Help Out scheme starts this month.

Police disperse large number of vehicles from popular tourist hotspot

Cheddar Gorge.

Council makes £1 bid for Birnbeck Pier

The derelict main building at Birnbeck Island. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rise in violent crimes in North Somerset before lockdown

There were more than 5,500 violent crimes in North Somerset in the year leading up to lockdown.

Weston charity’s emergency fund provides vital aid to people in African country

Face maks were donated to Kenyans. Picture: Brian Humphreys

On the brink of the Premier League: The rise of former Weston forward Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins arrived at Brentford from Exeter City for £1.8 million in the summer of 2017. Picture: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK

Five-star Overton inspires Somerset win over Glamorgan

Jamie Overton appeals for a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Worlebury charity day helps Bone Cancer Research Trust

Worlebury Golf Club was able to stage the annual Bone Cancer Research Trust (BCRT) Charity Day in memory of Mary Collard, hosted by Sue and Andy Collard