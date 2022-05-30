News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
What roads will be closed during Jubilee weekend?

Carrington Walker

Published: 4:30 PM May 30, 2022
This week North Somerset's communities will come together to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen spending 70 years on the throne.

A four-day bank holiday weekend, from June 2 - June 5, will be held featuring street parties and other jubilee-themed events which will result in road closures.

Kewstoke village has a massive line up of Jubilee celebrations this June. 

Here are road closures in your area across the Jubilee celebrations.

Thursday, June 2:

High Street and Victoria Street, Burnham-on-Sea – 7am - 7pm.

Pier Street and Esplanade, Burnham-on-Sea – 7am - 4pm.

College Street, Burnham-on-Sea – 12 - 6pm.

Clover Road, Wick St Lawrence - 10am-10pm.

Four Acres Close, Nailsea - 12 - 8pm.

Friday, June 3:

Quaker Place, Highbridge – 12 - 6pm.

Dinder Close, Nailsea - 12 - 9pm.

Church Hayes Close, Nailsea - 12 - 9pm.

Streamside, Clevedon - 10am - midnight.

Woodview, Clevedon - 10am - 10pm.

Brookfield Walk, Clevedon - 10am - 10pm.

Greenway Park, Clevedon - 10am - 10pm.

Albert Road, Clevedon - 10am - 4pm.

Somerville Road, Sandford - 1 - 10pm.

High Street, Banwell - 12 - 4pm.

St John's Road, Burnham-on-Sea, 9am - 11.25pm.

Saturday, June 4:

High Street and Victoria Street, Burnham-on-Sea – 7am - 7pm.

B3139 Market Street, Highbridge – 4 - 11pm.

Quakers Close, Highbridge - 12 - 6pm.

Hillcrest Road, Nailsea - 12 - 10pm.

Claverham Park, Claverham - 10am - 10pm.

Broad Street, Congresbury - 1 - 6pm.

Furland Road, Weston - 9am - midnight.

Oakford Avenue, Weston - 10am - midnight.

Brownlow Road, Weston - 5 - 10pm.

Pipers Close, Axbridge  - 12pm - midnight.

Sunday, June 5:

Pear Treet Avenue, Long Ashton - 12 - 5pm.

Richmond Close, Portishead - 12 - 8pm.

Buckland View, Nailsea - 11am - 5pm.

Sedgemoor Close, Nailsea - 2.30 - 5.30pm.

Strode Road, Clevedon - 12 - 10pm.

Pill Way, Clevedon - 11am - 3pm.

Kings Road, Clevedon - 11am - 6pm.

The Avenue, Clevedon - 1 - 7.30pm.

Ash Grove, Clevedon - 1 - 3pm.

Oldville Avenue, Clevedon - 2 - 6pm.

Church Road, Windford

Broad Street, Wrington - 11am - 3.30pm.

Belmont Road, Winscombe - 1.30 - 6.30pm.

The Borough, Wedmore - 9am - 10pm.

Meadow Street, Axbridge – 11am - 8pm.

Gardenhurst, Burnham-on-Sea – 9:55am - 5:55pm.

Grove Road (from Marlborough Close to the Avenue Tennis Club), Burnham-on-Sea – noon - 8pm.

Priestley Road, Burnham-on-Sea – 9:30am - 11pm.

Greenhayes, Cheddar – 11:30am - 4pm.

Chesterfield Close, Banwell - 12 - 7pm.

Vereland Road, Hutton - 2 - 4pm

Moorcroft Road, Hutton - 2 - 4pm.

St Marys Road, Hutton - 2 - 4pm.

Holm Road, Hutton - 2 - 4pm.

Moor Lane, Hutton - 2 - 4pm.

Mendip Edge, Weston - 10am - 6pm.

Corondale Road, Weston - 1 - 7pm.

Seabrook Road, Weston

Chesham Road North, Weston - 11am - 7pm.

