What roads will be closed during Jubilee weekend?
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
This week North Somerset's communities will come together to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen spending 70 years on the throne.
A four-day bank holiday weekend, from June 2 - June 5, will be held featuring street parties and other jubilee-themed events which will result in road closures.
Here are road closures in your area across the Jubilee celebrations.
Thursday, June 2:
High Street and Victoria Street, Burnham-on-Sea – 7am - 7pm.
Pier Street and Esplanade, Burnham-on-Sea – 7am - 4pm.
College Street, Burnham-on-Sea – 12 - 6pm.
Clover Road, Wick St Lawrence - 10am-10pm.
Four Acres Close, Nailsea - 12 - 8pm.
Friday, June 3:
Quaker Place, Highbridge – 12 - 6pm.
Dinder Close, Nailsea - 12 - 9pm.
Church Hayes Close, Nailsea - 12 - 9pm.
Streamside, Clevedon - 10am - midnight.
Woodview, Clevedon - 10am - 10pm.
Brookfield Walk, Clevedon - 10am - 10pm.
Greenway Park, Clevedon - 10am - 10pm.
Albert Road, Clevedon - 10am - 4pm.
Somerville Road, Sandford - 1 - 10pm.
High Street, Banwell - 12 - 4pm.
St John's Road, Burnham-on-Sea, 9am - 11.25pm.
Saturday, June 4:
High Street and Victoria Street, Burnham-on-Sea – 7am - 7pm.
B3139 Market Street, Highbridge – 4 - 11pm.
Quakers Close, Highbridge - 12 - 6pm.
Hillcrest Road, Nailsea - 12 - 10pm.
Claverham Park, Claverham - 10am - 10pm.
Broad Street, Congresbury - 1 - 6pm.
Furland Road, Weston - 9am - midnight.
Oakford Avenue, Weston - 10am - midnight.
Brownlow Road, Weston - 5 - 10pm.
Pipers Close, Axbridge - 12pm - midnight.
Sunday, June 5:
Pear Treet Avenue, Long Ashton - 12 - 5pm.
Richmond Close, Portishead - 12 - 8pm.
Buckland View, Nailsea - 11am - 5pm.
Sedgemoor Close, Nailsea - 2.30 - 5.30pm.
Strode Road, Clevedon - 12 - 10pm.
Pill Way, Clevedon - 11am - 3pm.
Kings Road, Clevedon - 11am - 6pm.
The Avenue, Clevedon - 1 - 7.30pm.
Ash Grove, Clevedon - 1 - 3pm.
Oldville Avenue, Clevedon - 2 - 6pm.
Church Road, Windford
Broad Street, Wrington - 11am - 3.30pm.
Belmont Road, Winscombe - 1.30 - 6.30pm.
The Borough, Wedmore - 9am - 10pm.
Meadow Street, Axbridge – 11am - 8pm.
Gardenhurst, Burnham-on-Sea – 9:55am - 5:55pm.
Grove Road (from Marlborough Close to the Avenue Tennis Club), Burnham-on-Sea – noon - 8pm.
Priestley Road, Burnham-on-Sea – 9:30am - 11pm.
Greenhayes, Cheddar – 11:30am - 4pm.
Chesterfield Close, Banwell - 12 - 7pm.
Vereland Road, Hutton - 2 - 4pm
Moorcroft Road, Hutton - 2 - 4pm.
St Marys Road, Hutton - 2 - 4pm.
Holm Road, Hutton - 2 - 4pm.
Moor Lane, Hutton - 2 - 4pm.
Mendip Edge, Weston - 10am - 6pm.
Corondale Road, Weston - 1 - 7pm.
Seabrook Road, Weston
Chesham Road North, Weston - 11am - 7pm.