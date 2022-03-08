Rotary clubs collect £10,000 in days for Ukraine

As the Ukrainian War continues to unravel, support groups across Weston and North Somerset have risen to the aid of those affected.

Ever-present with supporting a cause, North Somerset's Rotary Clubs went out over the weekend with their buckets collecting change to donate across the continent.

Standing outside supermarkets in their towns, the collective raised more than £10,000 between them and will now link up with charities to send the funds.

Portishead Rotary Club collected more than £3,750 outside Sainsbury's. - Credit: Portishead Rotary Club

Portishead Rotary president, Richard Bonfield said: "We have had an amazing response to our Ukraine appeal at Sainsbury's last Saturday.

"We have linked up with Warsaw Rotary club who with a Rotary club in Germany are supplying urgent medical supplies to hospitals in Lviv for those civilians and soldiers injured by the Russian bombardment.

"We will be getting our money sent via swift transfer on Thursday where first indications we will have raised around £3,750."

The Rotary network consists of more than 1.4million members united to promote peace and charity across the word.

Weston Rotary president, George Horsfield estimated his club to have raised more than £5,000 for Ukraine.

He told the Mercury: "Weston Rotary were indeed out collecting this weekend along with many other Rotary Clubs.

"We collected in Tesco and Aldi Flowerdown supermarkets in Weston - the public were incredibly generous, outraged by the situation in Ukraine, and they donated more than £3,000 which will be distributed with other funds through the Rotary network to Rotarians on the borders providing essential services for displaced people.

Weston Rotary Club raised more than £5,000 through public and member donations. - Credit: Weston Rotary Club

"We are also working to activate a network of Rotary volunteers to assist with medical items.

"The situation is dire with critical shortages according to the Task Force at Rotary GBI. We are very grateful to the supermarkets for welcoming us at such short notice and we will be collecting again at Tesco and Aldi Flowerdown next weekend."

Keep an eye out for your nearest Rotary Club raising money for the Ukraine crisis.

Portishead Rotary Club also accept donations via www.portisheadrotary.org.uk