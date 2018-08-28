Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

North Somerset rough sleeping rose by 250 per cent in last decade

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 December 2018

The number of people sleeping rough in North Somerset is on the rise. Picture: Getty Images

The number of people sleeping rough in North Somerset is on the rise. Picture: Getty Images

saints4757

Levels of rough sleeping in North Somerset have risen significantly since 2010, according to new figures, although the number of people on the streets is still relatively small.

Savage cuts to welfare and mental health services have been blamed for a worsening national homelessness crisis, which has left people enduring freezing cold weather as the winter months wear on.

Statistics released by the Government’s Department for Communities and Local Government show the amount of people living on the streets in North Somerset has risen from one to seven in eight years.

While this may not seem like a particularly high figure, Barry Edwards, who set up a night assessment centre in the Boulevard, says this number does not reflect the true scope of the town’s rough sleeping problem.

He said: “The figures show there are seven people sleeping rough in Weston this year – which is accurate – however, that does not take into account the 18 people living in sheltered accommodation.

“Often, people in sheltered accommodation get blacklisted for one reason or another – whether its drugs or alcohol – after which, it’s very difficult to put a roof over their heads again.”

This rise in rough sleeping is reflected across the South West – with the figure more than doubling in the past 10 years.

The introduction of Universal Credit, combined with the Government cuts to welfare, have been blamed for the region’s worsening homelessness crisis.

However, Mr Edwards says the problem of rough sleeping cannot be blamed on Government cuts alone.

He said: “Universal Credit is not the whole problem.

“Drug and alcohol addiction feed into it, as does a lack of readily available mental health services.

“Getting people out of homelessness is really tricky. It requires a holistic approach, which tackles addiction and mental illness, while getting people into accommodation and back on their feet financially.”

North Somerset Council has been working to provide the town’s rough sleepers with temporary accommodation.

A council spokesman, speaking in February, said: “We have exclusive use of 15-bed spaces for homeless emergencies.

“If places are full, we try to locate bed and breakfast accommodation when a rough sleeper is in need of support.”

Most Read

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

M5 blocked after ‘multi-vehicle crash’

There are long delays on the M5 this afternoon. Picture: Highways England

Changes to recycling and waste service for Christmas

The recycling service will be altered over Christmas.

Readers react to perceived rise in drug dealing in parts of Weston town centre

Weston Museum. Picture: Keith Spicer

Mental health deal extended for three years

Organiser Sally Kinley Mental health coffee morning being held to raise awareness and funds for North Somerset's wellbeing service at Curzon Cinema. Picture: Jeremy Long.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

Sylvester Coleman and his partner Jade Kadolski discovered cobwebs and a maggot inside a box of cereal bought from Tesco in Swaffham. Picture: Sylvester Coleman

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Latest from the Weston Mercury

‘Amazing £500 Christmas present’ for Five Gold Rings winner

Five Gold Rings winner Michelle MacDonald won a £500 voucher for Walker & Ling. Picture: Martin Slade

North Somerset rough sleeping rose by 250 per cent in last decade

The number of people sleeping rough in North Somerset is on the rise. Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

Council backs station improvements with funding bid

Matthew David died when he landed on the tracks at Highbridge Railway Station. Picture: Google

Twenty-six families living in temporary accommodation this Christmas

Frontline is appealing for more volunteers. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists