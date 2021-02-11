North Somerset's first vehicle charging point is installed

Published: 1:15 PM February 11, 2021 Updated: 5:18 PM February 11, 2021

The first in a series of new electric vehicle charging points to be installed across North Somerset is now ready for use in Sand Bay.

A 22kw charger which provides two charging bays, can be located in Kewstoke's Sand Road car park.

North Somerset Council aims to highlight its commitment to the climate emergency with the installation of the new 30 charging bays, as well as creating more sustainable travel options for residents and visitors.

Both fast, seven and 22kw and rapid chargers of 50kw, will be in central locations or those with high visitor numbers, as part of the West of England Combined Authority-owned revive network.

The council's executive member for transport, councillor James Tonkin, said: “By installing conveniently located rapid and fast chargers, we’re preparing for the move away from petrol and diesel cars in order to make it easier for residents and visitors to make the switch to electric."