Advanced search

Mental health provision for vulnerable people across North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 06:55 07 May 2020

The North Somerset Safe Haven Centre was due to open in Boulevard this week. Picture: CCG

The North Somerset Safe Haven Centre was due to open in Boulevard this week. Picture: CCG

Archant

A crisis support service has been launched by Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to provide urgent mental health support during the coronavirus outbreak.

The North Somerset Safe Haven Centre was due to open this week in Weston’s town centre, in partnership with Avon & Wiltshire Mental Health Trust (AWP), to provide a safe space for people in acute emotional distress.

Social distancing measures mean the opening of the planned face-to-face service is not possible.

Instead, staff members have been redeployed to provide a temporary, telephone-based service for the most vulnerable people in North Somerset who have been referred by the AWP Crisis Team.

The centre is run by mental health charity Second Step and was commissioned by the CCG and will open for face-to-face appointments when social distancing measures have been relaxed.

It is the first of its kind for North Somerset and was co-designed with input from service users and clinicians.

The telephone service, which will operate from 4-10pm, seven days a week, will be run by skilled and experienced staff who will contact up to 14 people every evening who are under the care of AWP.

Second Step chief executive, Aileen Edwards, said: “We’re delighted to be able to adapt our initial plans to open this week and be able to offer this service to help the most vulnerable people in the area.

“The telephone service allows us to retain recently recruited staff members who have a wealth of experience, passion and skills for supporting people in crisis.

“It means we will be able to support people during this very unsettling time, when people’s mental health could be at an increased risk of crisis.”

The additional support service is available to people over the age of 18 who have been referred by AWP but when the centre opens for face-to-face appointments, it will be open to people aged 16 and over without a referral.

CCG chief executive, Julia Ross, added: “The Safe Haven centre has been designed in partnership with people who have lived experience of mental health crisis, and who wanted to see more support available in the community rather than hospital.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Twenty more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man arrested on suspicion of intent to supply crack cocaine in Weston

Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens.

Two Weston deaths not linked, according to Avon and Somerset Police

Former mayor of Weston dies

Cllr Mike Lyall and his wife Margaret. Picture: Weston Town Council

Person rescued after town centre property fire in Weston

Fire engine

Most Read

Twenty more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man arrested on suspicion of intent to supply crack cocaine in Weston

Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens.

Two Weston deaths not linked, according to Avon and Somerset Police

Former mayor of Weston dies

Cllr Mike Lyall and his wife Margaret. Picture: Weston Town Council

Person rescued after town centre property fire in Weston

Fire engine

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Businesses face ‘financial ruin’ as they wait for ‘vital’ support

Businesses say they feel ‘abandoned’ as they have not been able to access the vital financial support promised by the government.

Mental health provision for vulnerable people across North Somerset

The North Somerset Safe Haven Centre was due to open in Boulevard this week. Picture: CCG

Boxing: Weston Warriors seek support during crisis

Weston Warriors have set up a JustGiving page to help raise funds for club due to the COVID-19. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Keep calm and carry on celebrating VE day at home

Barbara Cullen, Mary Williams, Marie Augustine and Norma Steele BLEADON pictures of the street party in Coronation Road, 1940s-themed to celebrate VE day and VJ day (BP) 27,06,2015

Yatton foodbank receives Freemason boost

Caroline Radnedge and Nick Williams.
Drive 24