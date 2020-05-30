Advanced search

North Somerset schools reopening delayed following Weston hospital coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 13:03 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 30 May 2020

The reopening of schools in North Somerset has been delayed. Picture: Getty

The reopening of schools in North Somerset has been delayed. Picture: Getty

Family Veldman (Family Veldman (Photographer) - [None]

Schools in North Somerset have been advised to delay re-opening for another week until there is more information on the coronavirus outbreak at Weston General Hospital.

North Somerset Council has contacted all schools and advised them to delay until Monday, June 8 as a precautionary measure.

On Friday, May 29 it was revealed there had been no new cases at the hospital and the council said to date there was no evidence the outbreak had spread any further than those who already have it.

But it wants to wait for the full data from the health trust and its analysis by Public Health England before re-opening schools to more pupils.

Mike Bell, deputy leader and executive member for public health at the council said: “We are encouraging schools to stay closed for a further week.

“We think it is sensible wait until we have a clearer picture of how the virus might be spreading in our community before they open their doors to a wider group of pupils and parents.

“There is currently no evidence to suggest any increased risk of infection in the community as a result of the outbreak at the hospital, however, we need to have sight of all the data from the hospital alongside community indicators so that our public health team and colleagues in Public Health England can review the full implications of the outbreak.

“This is purely a precautionary measure, but we want to be satisfied that the work is complete before we advise schools to re-open more widely.”

Cllr Catherine Gibbons, executive member for children’s services added: “I have asked for this delay and it is right that schools push-back opening while we seek assurances that there is no increased risk of infection from community spread.

“We will continue to support our schools with the decisions they make about when the time is right for them to re-open – each setting’s circumstances is different. Ultimately the decision rests with the school’s leadership and governing body.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus outbreak sees Weston hospital close to new patients

Weston General Hospital is temporarily closed to new patients.

Twenty two more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty two more coronavirus cases have been confirm in North Somerset.

Bride-to-be is given dream wedding by Grand Pier owner

Hannah Kellow and her partner, Ian Stone.

Grand Atlantic Hotel, Weston, closes as holiday company collapses

Weston's Grand Atlantic hotel.

Two swept out to sea after visiting Birnbeck Island

The casualties were left in the care of South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

Most Read

Coronavirus outbreak sees Weston hospital close to new patients

Weston General Hospital is temporarily closed to new patients.

Twenty two more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty two more coronavirus cases have been confirm in North Somerset.

Bride-to-be is given dream wedding by Grand Pier owner

Hannah Kellow and her partner, Ian Stone.

Grand Atlantic Hotel, Weston, closes as holiday company collapses

Weston's Grand Atlantic hotel.

Two swept out to sea after visiting Birnbeck Island

The casualties were left in the care of South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

No new Covid-19 cases at Weston hospital following coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus re-testing has found no new cases at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 30

Great Britain's Andy Murray after winning Wimbledon in 2013

North Somerset schools reopening delayed following Weston hospital coronavirus outbreak

The reopening of schools in North Somerset has been delayed. Picture: Getty

Weston Lions donate 300 bags of store-bought essentials to foodbank

Weston Lions have donated 300 bags of store-bought essentials to Weston Foodbank. Picture: Weston Lions Club

Weston goalkeeper Purnell looking forward to new season

Luke Purnell celebrates Weston's 2-1 victory at Dorchester Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).
Drive 24