North Somerset’s serious traffic incidents involving children almost half the national average

St Francis School, Nailsea. School launching road safety campaign. Pupils, and police near busy road. Archant

Public Health England and the Department for Transport have released their latest findings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Francis School, Nailsea. School launching road safety campaign. Pupils, and police near busy road. St Francis School, Nailsea. School launching road safety campaign. Pupils, and police near busy road.

The number of children from North Somerset involved in roadside traffic incidents is at almost half the national average, data shows.

According to Public Health England and the Department for Transport, there were 10.4 incidents per 100,000 children in the district.

In comparison, the national average stood at 17.7 incidents per 100,000 children.

Unfortunately, figures also show that 12 under-16s were killed or seriously injured in road traffic collisions in North Somerset in the three years from 2016 to 2018.

Nationally, 5,665 children were killed or seriously injured on the roads in 2016-18, the highest number for five years.

Road safety charity Brake said it was a “tragedy” that so many children are still hurt or killed on the roads.

A spokesman said: “Every child should have the right to be able to play out and walk or cycle to school in their community without fear of traffic and pollution.”

“But many are unable to do so because of dangerous driving around schools and a lack of access to simple measures such as footpaths, cycle paths or safe places to cross.”

Public Health England has stated that parents list the speed and volume of traffic as reasons they do not allow their children to walk or cycle. As a result of this, Public Health England says the effects of UK traffic include a reduction in opportunities for physical exercise.

Meanwhile, The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents said it has “consistently called on the Government to increase its efforts to reduce pedestrian casualties involving children.”

Head of the charity’s road safety, Nick Lloyd said: “Walking to school provides excellent daily exercise, which should be encouraged and allows parents or carers the opportunity to teach children valuable lifesaving road safety skills.

“There should also be a greater emphasis on schools providing pedestrian training in primary schools to prepare children as they move up to high school.”

The Department for Transport has since said: “The death of any child on our roads is a tragedy and we express our deepest sympathies to the families who have sadly lost loved ones.”

It added:

“We’ve empowered local authorities to help deliver road safety measures – such as the introduction of appropriate speed limits – and we’re using new technology and research to educate children about the dangers on our roads.”