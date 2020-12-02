Which services will be open and closed during tier three in North Somerset?

Published: 9:39 AM December 2, 2020

Which services will be open during tier three? - Credit: Archant

Council leisure centres which closed their doors for England's national lockdown reopened yesterday (Wednesday) when the area moved into tier three.

The Government announced North Somerset will go into a 'very high level' of alert – known as tier three – at the end of England’s national lockdown on Wednesday. Tiers will be reviewed every 14 days.

North Somerset Council's centres that were running before November's lockdown, including Hutton Moor in Weston, Parish Wharf in Portishead, Scotch Horn in Nailsea, and Strode in Clevedon, will reopen.

Swimming pools and fitness gyms will be available for pre-booked sessions, but group exercise classes are unavailable while the area remains in tier three.

People are urged to contact the local leisure centre to find out how to get involved.

In Weston, the Playhouse Theatre and Tropicana, including Bay Café, will stay closed.

The Campus in Weston and Somerset Hall in Portishead will be open for pre-booked sessions, such as childcare, training courses, NHS blood donor sessions and church groups.

Libraries will continue to offer bookable computers for those who need to access online public services and do not have internet access at home, click and collect, and deliveries to existing home library service customers.

Doors will also reopen for limited browsing. For more information about what is on offer at each library visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/librarycollect

The Town Hall reception in Weston is open on an appointment-only basis.

Customers who have enquiries should contact 01934 888888 and ask for the relevant service. If you need an appointment, this will be arranged.

Other services including recycling centres, kerbside collections, schools and nurseries, parks, play areas, and car parks will stay open.

Funerals can continue and can be attended by a maximum of 30 people.

Wedding ceremonies are permitted again and can include up to 15 guests.

Pre-booked appointments, include midwifery, will be running in children’s centres.

Critical council services, such as social services, care connect, road repairs, gritting, and community meals also continue.

Covid-safe measures are in place across all council services and buildings, such as social distancing measures.