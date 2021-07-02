REVEALED: Three new supermarkets to open in North Somerset towns

Published: 12:55 PM July 2, 2021

A supermarket chain will open three new stores across North Somerset.

Lidl has confirmed it wants to open new shops in Weston and Nailsea while also relocating its Clevedon store from Great Western Road.

The exact locations of the shops are not yet known, but Lidl said its Weston store will be located 'centrally'.

Currently Weston has a Lidl supermarket in Winterstoke Road, while Worle's is located in Summer Lane.

The stores are part of the chain's expansion plans to have 1,000 stores in Great Britain by the end of 2023.

The announcement comes after fellow supermarket chain Aldi revealed it would also be opening three new stores in the area.

Christian Härtnagel, chief executive at Lidl GB said: “We are calling on developers and landlords up and down the country to help find potential sites for us to build Lidl stores, which demonstrates the continued ambition we have to further expand our store portfolio across the nation.

"Despite the challenges of the past year, we still managed to meet our ambitious target of opening, on average, one new store per week across Great Britain.

“We are looking forward to opening more stores throughout the country and welcoming new colleagues in the coming months and years, so that more communities can access high quality food at the lowest prices on the market.”