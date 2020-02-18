Have your say on future of North Somerset

People are being given the chance to have their say on plans for infrastructure, housing, transport and businesses as part of the Local Plan consultation. Pictures by Barbara Evripidou and Mark Atherton. Archant

People are being given the chance to help create a plan to shape how North Somerset develops over the coming decades.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Somerset Council is beginning to draw up a Local Plan which will guide housing, business investment, transport and infrastructure until 2038.

Communities, individuals and organisations are encouraged to get involved with the planning process to help influence the future of North Somerset.

The council's executive member for transport and planning, Councillor James Tonkin said: "The idea of growth can be very worrying, especially with the number of homes the Government is dictating should be built in each council area.

"But this is an opportunity to plan for new homes at prices people can afford - to rent, to buy, for shared ownership, for young people, for growing families, for older people, and for those with care needs.

"It's a chance to think about how people work best and in what settings, to support productivity in an economy being transformed by technology, to consider the future of our high streets and town centres to support them to become places that people choose to visit.

"We can also shape communities to make the most of walking and cycling, with improved access to public transport to help reduce the need to travel by car and support a low carbon future."

The Local Plan will take around three years to produce and the authority is particularly keen to hear the views of younger residents.

The plan will address the challenges of climate change and the need to work towards a low carbon future.

It will set out how the council will make sure it provides the right type and number of homes in the right places to meet the needs of the population.

The document will allocate space for business and set out what infrastructure is needed to support economic growth and the new homes.

Planning officers are expected to reveal a first look at the potential challenges and opportunities in a document in May.

This will be followed by a formal consultation in May and June.

For more information, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/newlocalplan