Readers submit striking sunset snapshots to iWitness24

PUBLISHED: 18:00 04 August 2020

Weston Grand Pier on a beautiful summer's evening. Picture: Derek Hitchins

Weston Grand Pier on a beautiful summer's evening. Picture: Derek Hitchins

Readers have sent in beautiful snapshots of North Somerset coastlines this week.

Chrome and horsepower on full display Weston sea front. Picture: Roger FryChrome and horsepower on full display Weston sea front. Picture: Roger Fry

Derek Hitchins took a striking image of the sun setting behind Weston Grand Pier, which he says is among ‘the best views in the world’.

Roger Fry attended the classic car meet which stopped-off in Weston in July, where chrome and horsepower are on full display along the seafront on a hot day.

Henry Harrison said his photo of a piercing orange sky surrounding Uphill beach looking out to the ocean was a shot ‘well worth waiting for’.

Piercing orange sky surrounding Uphill beach was a photo well worth waiting for. Picture: Henry HarrisonPiercing orange sky surrounding Uphill beach was a photo well worth waiting for. Picture: Henry Harrison

Finally, Derek Hitchins took an image of Grange Park in summer, the pond is full of young goldfish, lilies are blooming and the flowerbeds ‘outstanding’.

If you would like to see your pictures feature in the Mercury and online, why not send your photos of North Somerset in to iWitness by logging on to www.iwitness24.co.uk



























































