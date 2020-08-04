Readers submit striking sunset snapshots to iWitness24
PUBLISHED: 18:00 04 August 2020
(c) copyright newzulu.com
Readers have sent in beautiful snapshots of North Somerset coastlines this week.
Derek Hitchins took a striking image of the sun setting behind Weston Grand Pier, which he says is among ‘the best views in the world’.
Roger Fry attended the classic car meet which stopped-off in Weston in July, where chrome and horsepower are on full display along the seafront on a hot day.
Henry Harrison said his photo of a piercing orange sky surrounding Uphill beach looking out to the ocean was a shot ‘well worth waiting for’.
Finally, Derek Hitchins took an image of Grange Park in summer, the pond is full of young goldfish, lilies are blooming and the flowerbeds ‘outstanding’.
