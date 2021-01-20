Published: 7:00 AM January 20, 2021 Updated: 7:05 AM January 20, 2021

Inspections of supermarkets in North Somerset will begin this week, to check they are complying with the current restrictions, to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

North Somerset Council’s food and safety and licensing teams will carry out the visits, following a request by Government, that essential shops should be checked for Covid safety.

The guidelines stores are expected to follow are: allowing for social distancing, limiting the amount of people allowed inside the store at the same time, and ensuring shoppers are wearing masks – which is enforced by local police.

The inspections will happen alongside the advice, information and practical support already given by the food and safety team, which has advised businesses on developing Covid guidelines; and how and when they can open safely, throughout the pandemic.

North Somerset Council’s executive member for health, Cllr Mike Bell, said: “Our aim is always to work with businesses to support them to be open safely and in accordance with the rules.

“Following the government’s request, we are working with Avon and Somerset police to visit supermarkets in our area.

“Where possible, an officer from the council will be joined by a police community support officer to work with supermarket managers to make sure they are doing all they can to keep their staff and customers safe.”

North Somerset Council’s director of public health, Matt Lenny, said: “We know there’s a high risk of the Covid infection spreading anywhere there are multiple households coming together indoors, so supermarkets remain places where we all need to take extra care.

“The visits are to help managers and staff understand what they need to do to keep themselves and their customers safe, and to make sure Government rules are being followed.”

Most supermarkets are expected to be visited this week, with some follow-up visits planned if needed.

Under lockdown rules essential shops, including supermarkets, are able to stay open.