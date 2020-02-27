Three-day weather warning issued for North Somerset

North Somerset will be hit by heavy rain and strong winds this weekend.

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings starting from today (Friday) until Sunday.

A warning for heavy rain with a possibility of flooding and traffic disruption has been issued from 3am on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

Another warning has been issued for strong winds from Saturday at noon lasting until noon on Sunday.

A spokesman from the Met Office said: "It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray or large waves.

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely."

For information on what to do incase of a flood, visit www.bit.ly/NSflooding