Three-day weather warning issued for North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 06:15 28 February 2020

North Somerset will be hit by heavy rain and strong winds this weekend.

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings starting from today (Friday) until Sunday.

A warning for heavy rain with a possibility of flooding and traffic disruption has been issued from 3am on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

Another warning has been issued for strong winds from Saturday at noon lasting until noon on Sunday.

A spokesman from the Met Office said: "It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray or large waves.

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely."

For information on what to do incase of a flood, visit www.bit.ly/NSflooding

Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Road linking Weston and Banwell to close for weekend

A section of the A371 at Locking will be temporarily closed for a weekend for work to be carried out on a new junction.

Business stripped of licence for selling alcohol to drunks

Regent Express, in Regent Street, has had its premises licence revoked in Weston.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Plans in place to demolish historic Winscombe home where ‘Jean Simmons was taught ballet’

The Winscombe estate dates back to the Georgian era

