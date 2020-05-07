There with you: Collective support to feed hospital workers

Pop-up markets organised by the Sovereign Centre and the Weston Collective before the outbreak of Covid-19 have raised funds to feed staff at Weston Hospital.

Clare with the freshly-prepared food for hospital workers. Clare with the freshly-prepared food for hospital workers.

The Weston Collective, made up of more than 35 local businesses, showcased its products and services in the covered retail area last year and the partnership has made a substantial donation to an initiative set up by one of its traders, Good & Proper, which has teamed up with another Weston eatery, Loves, to make healthy lunchboxes for NHS workers at the hospital.

Founder of the Weston Collective, Jane Main, said: “We are all incredibly grateful for the wonderful service the NHS provide and this is just a small gesture by the Sovereign Centre and The Weston Collective to show our support.”

Good & Proper owner Clare Morris said: “This fantastic donation means I can continue to provide fresh, nutritious boxes to the teams at Weston General on a weekly basis during these incredible times.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so here.