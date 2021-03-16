Moving tribute to everyone who has died of coronavirus in North Somerset
- Credit: North Somerset Council
People across North Somerset held a moving act of remembrance on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the first death to coronavirus in the district.
North Somerset Council lit 334 candles on the steps of the Town Hall in Weston to remember everyone who has died of coronavirus in the area.
People all over North Somerset joined in the tribute by lighting a candle in their windows to pay tribute to lost family and friends.
The council organised the act of remembrance. Cllr Don Davies said: "The last year has been hard for all of this and this event was a fitting way to remember all those we have lost to Covid-19 and all those we have lost but haven't been able to mourn as we usually would.
"We were very touched by the way our residents supported this event by either lighting a candle in their windows, posting pictures of their candles or sharing their comments on social media. North Somerset will always remember those we’ve lost."