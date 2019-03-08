Unemployment rate lower in North Somerset than England average

The unemployment rate in North Somerset last year was lower than the average for England. number1411

North Somerset had a lower than average unemployment rate compared to other areas in England last year, new figures show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Office for National Statistics data shows 2.8 per cent or people aged 16-64 - totalling about 3,000 - were seeking work, which was lower than the England average at 4.1 per cent.

In the UK as a whole, unemployment stood at 4.2 per cent.

Fewer people were out of work last year in North Somerset than in 2017, when the rate was 2.9 per cent.

There were a further 21,000 people on average considered inactive in the area last year, as they were not actively seeking work for at least four weeks.

Full-time workers in the area earned a median weekly salary of £579 in 2018, compared to £575 across England.

ONS's deputy head of labour market statistics, Matt Hughes, said: "The jobs market remains robust, with the number of people in work continuing to grow."