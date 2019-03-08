Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Unemployment rate lower in North Somerset than England average

PUBLISHED: 14:15 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 03 July 2019

The unemployment rate in North Somerset last year was lower than the average for England.

The unemployment rate in North Somerset last year was lower than the average for England.

number1411

North Somerset had a lower than average unemployment rate compared to other areas in England last year, new figures show.

Office for National Statistics data shows 2.8 per cent or people aged 16-64 - totalling about 3,000 - were seeking work, which was lower than the England average at 4.1 per cent.

In the UK as a whole, unemployment stood at 4.2 per cent.

Fewer people were out of work last year in North Somerset than in 2017, when the rate was 2.9 per cent.

There were a further 21,000 people on average considered inactive in the area last year, as they were not actively seeking work for at least four weeks.

Full-time workers in the area earned a median weekly salary of £579 in 2018, compared to £575 across England.

ONS's deputy head of labour market statistics, Matt Hughes, said: "The jobs market remains robust, with the number of people in work continuing to grow."

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Back-to-back podiums for Weston’s Burns leave fellow drivers feeling heat of battle

Will Burns celebrating his third place finish at Oulton Park

PICTURES: Broadoak pupils celebrate prom in style

Broadoak's year 11 pupils enjoyed their prom at Batch Country house Hotel. Pictures: Jeremy Long

Developers say 105,000 homes for West of England is not enough

Malcolm Rivett and Steven Lee at the start of the JSP hearing. Picture: BBC/Stephen Sumner

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Unemployment rate lower in North Somerset than England average

The unemployment rate in North Somerset last year was lower than the average for England.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists