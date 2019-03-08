Advanced search

Met Office warns heavy rain 'likely' to cause flooding

PUBLISHED: 06:47 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:47 13 November 2019

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain.

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain.

Homes and businesses in North Somerset could suffer from flooding today (Wednesday), the Met Office has warned.

It has issued a public warm ahead of heavy rain that is expected to fall later on today.

A yellow weather warning - the least severe of the Met Office's grading system - has been issued, starting from 5pm this evening.

A Met Office spokesman said 'heavy rain will arrive later, with possible transport disruption'.

It said 'flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely'.

Spray and flooding on roads is expected to make journey times longer, while bus and rail services may also be disrupted.

The weather warning will remain in place until the end of tomorrow (Thursday).

The Met Office spokesman said: "Heavy rain will move in through Wednesday afternoon and evening, becoming persistent in places during the evening - 20-30mm may fall within three to four hours in a few locations.

"Periods of rain are expected to become widespread and locally heavy across parts of England and Wales through Thursday.

"Over western areas, some hill snow is possible, with local accumulations of a few centimetres possible, for example over the higher routes in Wales.

"Rainfall totals of 10-20mm are likely, with some spots potentially seeing totals of 40-60mm."

