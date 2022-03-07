Weight loss support groups to launch this month

Three council-led weight loss groups will launch in March and April - Credit: Archant

Three weight management programmes are set to be launched in North Somerset - offering 12 weeks of free advice.

Residents have been encouraged to join the groups to reach and maintain a healthy body weight through lifestyle choices.

Cllr Mike Bell, North Somerset Council’s deputy leader, outlined the benefits of living a healthier life.

He said: “Having a healthy body weight can reduce your risk of a number of health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer.

“I am pleased we are working with local partners to making it easier for people to manage their weight and continuing with our commitment to tackling health inequalities across North Somerset, making our area open, fairer and greener.”

Of the programmes, two 'Choose 2 Lose' projects will run in Clevedon and Weston from later this month.

For Weston members, an introductory session will take place at Oxhouse Gym, on Winterstoke Road, on March 19 from noon to 1.30pm.

To book a place visit www.theoxhouse.com/choosetolose

In Clevedon, sessions will begin from 10am - 11.30 at Eisey’s Community Gym. To find out more or book a space call Ian on 07771 880 580 or email Simon at simonflettox4@live.co.uk.

The remaining 'Fit Football Fans' programme will launch in April to help football fans aged 18 years and over develop healthier eating and exercise habits. A venue is set to be announced.