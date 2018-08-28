Mental health deal extended for three years

Organiser Sally Kinley Mental health coffee morning being held to raise awareness and funds for North Somerset's wellbeing service at Curzon Cinema. Picture: Jeremy Long. (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

A network which promises to ‘fill a gap’ in mental health provision has had its contract extended for three more years.

The North Somerset Wellbeing Service – run by Weston-based charity Second Step – was launched in October on World Mental Health Day in a bid to support and help people struggling with different mental health issues.

After three months, commissioners have given their support for the contract to be extended to June 2020.

Second Step’s service will continue to work with people suffering from mental health problems to motivate them and support them to take a step forward towards their recovery journey.

Second Step’s chief executive, Aileen Edwards, and the team were ‘delighted’ by the news.

She added: “By working closely with our clients, partners and commissioners we are now on the right track in North Somerset, offering much needed mental health support to vulnerable people.

“We are optimistic about the future and put this early success down to the power of collaborative community partnerships.”

Justine Keeble, chairman of Clarity, an independent group of people who have used or are using mental health services in North Somerset, welcomed the news.

She said: “People in North Somerset with a mental health need will now be able to look forward with hope for a service with greater security and continuity for the future.”

The service offers a programme of workshops, courses and activities, including wellbeing cafés. It works closely with people who have been using the service and volunteers to create a new programme of activities to fit their needs.

Lisa Manson, director of commissioning at Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “The North Somerset Wellbeing Service has been doing a fantastic job supporting local people experiencing mental health difficulties in the region.

“The service has been offering one-to-one support and practical workshops to help people re-engage with their local communities and promote good wellbeing. Both North Somerset Council and the CCG are looking forward to working with Second Step for another year.”