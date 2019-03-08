Weston Flower Show

Amanda Du Rose who won an impressive amount of trophies. Archant

Weston's popular flower show is celebrating 75 years and organisers will be pulling out all the stops to ensure a good day is had by all who visit.

This year the show, organised by Weston-super-Mare Horticultural Society, will take place at the Winter Gardens on August 10 from 10am-5pm. It will include a wide range of competitions to enter, with categories for flowers, vegetables, flower arranging, photography, handicrafts, cookery and more and cups, trophies and prizes will be handed out to the best entries. There are also competitions for children so all the family can get involved.

Entries can be staged in the Winter Gardens from 4.30-8pm on August 9 or between 7-8.15am on the morning of the event. Doors open to the public at 11am and admission is free.

During the day there will be a variety of entertainment from talks to live music and plenty of refreshments available. n